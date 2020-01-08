Indicating a frightful turn of events in the Middle East, Iran's elite military unit has warned that it will attack Israel and Dubai if the United States resorts to retaliation following Wednesday's missile strike in Iraqi bases of the US military. The IRGC warning came even as the world fretted over a possible outbreak of a World War 3, following Iran's attack on US bases using ballistic missiles.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said in its Telegram channel that it was prepared to attack Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and Haifa in Israel, the Times of Israel reported, citing a CNN report. The report said in its headline Hezbollah would launch the attacks against Israel. The Lebanese outfit had waged a spirited battle with Israel in 2006, inflicting heavy damage within the Jewish state under the watch of slain Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani.

Zionist regime is not separate from US

"We in no way consider the Zionist regime (of Israel) to be separate from the criminal US regime in these crimes," the IRGC warned in the statement, according to Iran's Tasnim news agency.

Wednesday broke with the news that Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two United States military bases in Iraq. The US Department of Defence confirmed that at least two airbases hosting US troops in Iraq were attacked with more than a dozen ballistic missiles. The Pentagon said Irbil and Al Asad the military bases came under Iranian attack.

The US did not clarify if there were casualties in the attack. President Donald Trump appeared to remain calm after the offensive, saying all was well in the Middle East. "All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!" Trump tweeted.

Iran claims 80 US soldiers killed

However, hours later, Iranian state television said some 80 US soldiers were killed in the attacks. The Iranians said US helicopters and military equipment were "severely damaged" at the military bases. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said said a "slap in the face" was delivered to the US.

Iran's state TV also warned the US that the military has identified as many as 100 other targets in the region where Iran can inflict huge damage on the US.

Iran's elite IRGC said the attack also served as a warning to American allies in the region. "We are warning all American allies, who gave their bases to its terrorist army, that any territory that is the starting point of aggressive acts against Iran will be targeted," the IRGC said in a statement, state-run IRNA reported.