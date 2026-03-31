New York Times accuses Pentagon of undermining court-ordered press access

Judge ordered reinstatement of credentials citing constitutional violations

Pentagon imposes escort rule and closes press workspace

Dispute raises broader questions over press freedom and compliance

The New York Times filed a legal challenge in late March 2026 accusing the Pentagon of openly defying a federal court order that restored press credentials to seven of its journalists. The Defense Department, the Times contends, replaced one unconstitutional access regime with another.

U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman, a federal judge sitting in Washington, D.C., issued his ruling on March 20, 2026, finding that the Pentagon's press credential policy was specifically designed to eliminate "disfavored journalists" in violation of the First Amendment's free speech protections and the Fifth Amendment's due process guarantees. The ruling ordered the immediate reinstatement of credentials for seven Times journalists who had been shut out of the building.

Theodore Boutrous, an attorney representing the Times, called the decision "a powerful rejection" of the Pentagon's press restrictions. The government, for its part, maintained that the Defense Department had fully complied with the court order in good faith.

Pentagon's Post-Ruling Moves Spark New Legal Fight

Within days of the ruling, the Defense Department's response did not resemble a retreat. The Pentagon closed the Correspondents' Corridor, a dedicated press workspace that reporters had used for decades, and put in place a mandatory escort requirement for all credentialed journalists moving through the building. The closure of that workspace and the escort mandate took effect immediately after Judge Friedman's order came down.

The Times challenged those post-ruling measures almost immediately, arguing in court filings that the Pentagon had constructed what amounted to a logically impossible access system: journalists held valid credentials but could not move through the building without a military escort, effectively nullifying the reinstatement the judge had ordered.

The Pentagon Press Association (PPA), the independent organization representing journalists who cover the Defense Department, condemned the interim policy as a violation of the court's ruling.

Pentagon officials cited "security concerns" as the basis for the escort requirement. Critics, including press freedom advocates, argued the "new restrictions were retaliation for the court defeat rather than a genuine security measure". The Pentagon did not publicly respond to the retaliation allegation on the record.

The Defense Department also announced it would appeal Judge Friedman's original ruling, a move it made while simultaneously rolling out the stricter building-access rules. That combination, an appeal paired with new restrictions, drew sharp criticism from media organizations monitoring the standoff.

A Reshaped Press Corps and a Dual Constitutional Hook

The credential dispute did not arise in a vacuum. By the time Judge Friedman ruled, the Pentagon press corps had already shifted in composition, with the credentialed pool comprised mostly of conservative-leaning outlets that had accepted the Defense Department's earlier revised access requirements. Mainstream national outlets, including the Times, had been effectively frozen out under the original credential policy that the court ultimately struck down.

Judge Friedman's ruling carried particular legal weight because it invoked two constitutional provisions simultaneously. The First Amendment claim addressed the government's authority to selectively exclude journalists based on their coverage or perceived editorial stance.

The Fifth Amendment due process claim addressed the absence of any formal, transparent process by which a journalist could challenge or appeal a credential denial. That dual constitutional hook makes the ruling harder to narrow on appeal, because the Defense Department would need to defeat both grounds to restore its original policy.

The PPA's condemnation of the interim policy underscored a broader concern in Washington press circles: that the escort mandate and corridor closure, even if framed as administrative adjustments, produced the same practical outcome as the original credential ban. A reporter with reinstated credentials who cannot move through the building unescorted has, in operational terms, constrained access.

The government's position, as stated publicly, is that the interim policy represents a genuine compliance effort and that the Pentagon retooled its procedures specifically to bring them in line with the court's guidance. Justice Department lawyers, in court filings cited by the Washington Times, argued the Defense Department acted in good faith after the ruling.

The Times, in its follow-on legal filings, pressed for a finding that the Pentagon remained in contempt of the court's order. Judge Friedman had not issued a contempt ruling as of the most recent public filings in the case.

At the center of the dispute is a structural question that goes beyond any single newsroom's credentials: whether a federal agency can satisfy a court order mandating press access while simultaneously redesigning its physical and administrative infrastructure in ways that make that access functionally unworkable.

The Times argues the answer is no.

The Pentagon argues it has done what the court required. Judge Friedman's next move will determine which reading of compliance holds.