Pentagon Orders Firing of Transgender Troops in 30 Days Under Trump's Shocking New Ban

The Pentagon has ordered the removal of service members diagnosed with gender dysphoria, following an executive order issued by former President Donald Trump. The directive, titled "Prioritizing Military Excellence and Readiness", was signed on January 27, 2025.

The order states that identifying as a gender different from one's biological sex contradicts key military values, including readiness, lethality, cohesion, integrity, and uniformity. The White House described the policy as a move to ensure high standards in the armed forces.

Under the new rule, the Department of Defense (DoD) has given military branches 30 days to identify transgender service members. Once identified, separation proceedings must begin within the following 30 days.

Limited Exceptions Allowed

The policy allows for case-by-case exceptions. Service members may remain if they directly contribute to warfighting capabilities or have demonstrated three years of stability in their biological sex without distress. The Associated Press reported that these exceptions would be rare.

On February 27, 2025, a memo was sent to defense leaders outlining the next steps. The memo instructed the military to establish formal identification procedures by March 26. After identification, affected personnel must be processed for separation within the set timeline.

The directive follows a similar policy Trump introduced early in his presidency. That policy banned transgender people from military service but was later overturned. The new executive order revives the ban in a stricter form.

Hundreds Could Face Removal

Officials estimate that hundreds of transgender personnel could be affected. The Navy reportedly has around 600 transgender troops, while the Army has between 300 and 500. However, the total number remains uncertain.

The Pentagon insists that gender dysphoria presents medical, surgical, and mental health challenges that make transgender individuals unfit for military service. Darin Selnick, the undersecretary for personnel, stated in the memo that these conditions are "incompatible with the high mental and physical standards" required in the military.

The memo also claims that gender is "immutable and unchanging throughout a person's life" and argues that transitioning conflicts with military integrity.

Legal Challenges Expected

Opponents argue that the policy is discriminatory. Lawyers representing six transgender service members have filed court challenges against the order. They argue that it targets transgender personnel unfairly, treating them as "unequal and dispensable".

Sarah Warbelow, vice president of the Human Rights Campaign, warned that the order forces transgender troops into a difficult situation.

"All of a sudden, you are going to be required to out yourself," Warbelow said. "If a transgender woman is in the military, her fellow troops will be required to refer to her as 'he' and 'sir,' starting today."

She added that the policy forces troops to choose between protecting their friends or following military orders.

Strong Push from Trump and Hegseth

The order is a priority for Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. They argue that transgender personnel do not meet military standards and that their presence weakens readiness.

Trump's previous attempt to enforce a transgender military ban led to legal battles, with courts blocking parts of the policy. This time, the administration is preparing for another round of lawsuits.

For now, transgender troops remain in a state of uncertainty as the military prepares to enforce the policy.