Pensacola Mother Found Guilty of Helping Her Son Kill the Mother of His Child

A jury found Sheila Agee guilty on Wednesday for her role in the 2023 Pensacola Home Depot murder of the teenage mother of her son's child.

Agee, 52, was convicted of principal to first-degree premeditated murder after a three-day trial. The charge comes with a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

This marked her second trial, as her first in November 2024 was declared a mistrial over issues with the jury – including one juror who was solving crossword puzzles during testimony and deliberations, as previously reported.

Brooklyn Sims, 18, was shot and killed by the father of her 2-year-old child, Keith Agee, while she was working inside a Home Depot on Aug. 11, 2023. Keith, who was 20 at the time, was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder in December 2023 and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Sheila Encouraged Her Son to Kill the Victim in Text Messages, Co-ordinated the Murder

The sheriff's office released text messages between Keith and Sheila Agee leading up to the shooting. Authorities said the texts show Keith Agee drove to the Home Depot that day from Alabama to kill Sims -- and that his mother helped coordinate the killing.

Sheila Agee and Sims were both working as contract employees at the store on the day of the shooting. Authorities say Sheila Agee drove Sims to work that day.

The released text messages between the Agees show that Keith told his mother he was going to kill Simms. Sheila appeared to encourage her son, with one text saying, "If you don't come kill her you a mf b**ch."

Another text from Sheila reads: "don't shoot at my mf car I don't want to die" and "Wait till I put her out." Sheila also texted Keith a map of the Home Depot.

Keith Claimed He Killed Sims After Finding Out She Had Given Him an STD

Keith Agee also testified during his own trial, saying he killed Sims after he had received a positive test result for an STD just days after being intimate with Sims.

However, following his guilty verdict, the state submitted a final piece of evidence to the judge showing Sims did not have an STD. In a text six days before the shooting, Sims sent Sheila Agee a picture from a doctors appointment confirming that she didn't have an STD. Deputies arrested Sheila Agee in Washington County, Alabama, three days after the shooting.