Pennsylvania Woman Accused of Sexual Assault, Rape of a Minor After Victim Reveals Abuse to Therapist

A Sykesville woman is facing charges after a woman came forward to police, saying that she had been sexually assaulted for over a year when she was a minor.

As reported by WTAJ, Nicole McQuade, 25, is facing 2,240 charges, including indecent assault of a person less than 16 and rape, after a childline referral was made to the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department, according to a criminal complaint.

Victim Reported to Her Therapist That McQuade Sexually Abused Her 3 to 4 Times a Week When She was 15

In July, officers received a report to investigate after a woman reported to her therapist that when she was 15, she was sexually abused by McQuade.

The woman reported that when she was 15, she was living in a home in Punxsutawney Borough and that McQuade, 21 at the time, had moved into the home. She told police that from when she was 15 and until she was 16, she was physically, mentally, and sexually assaulted by McQuade three to four times a week.

McQuade Raped the Victim, Forced Her to Watch Pornography and Threatened to Kill Her if She Told Anyone

Police noted that the woman gave them detailed recounts of the incidents, including times when she was allegedly raped and forced to watch pornography with McQuade.

The woman also told officers that she had tried to tell her family members what was happening, but that they did not believe her. McQuade allegedly then threatened to kill her if she tried to tell anyone what was happening again.

According to the criminal complaint, multiple family members provided police with written statements acknowledging that the woman had reported the abuse when she was a child.

McQuade Admitted to Allegations Made by the Victim

On Aug. 15, officers interviewed McQuade and asked her about the allegations. McQuade allegedly denied any inappropriate behavior, but when police continued to question her, she admitted to everything that the victim had told police.

According to the complaint, she admitted to making the teen watch pornography, making her shower with her and making her have intercourse with her even after she expressed that she did not want to.

McQuade also confirmed that the abuse occurred about four to five times a week while she lived there, and police estimated that the victim was assaulted nearly 280 times.

McQuade is facing 2,240 charges of indecent assault without consent, rape forcible compulsion, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent, aggravated indecent assault with a minor and indecent assault of a person less than 16. She is in the Jefferson County Prison with bail set at $80,000.