Pennsylvania Teacher Placed on Leave After Hosting Racy Drag Show at High School After School Hours [VIDEO]

A teacher at a Pennsylvania high school hosted a drag show for students in the "Genders Sexualities Alliance" club after school hours and didn't notify parents or ask for permission slips.

The incident occurred at the Hempfield High School in Lancaster on Monday. The event was announced at the school during regular hours, but parents were not notified prior to the event.

Popular social media account @LibsofTikTok shared the video footage from the drag show on Twitter. The video shows what appears to be four drag queens dancing provocatively on stage in revealing clothes. Watch the clip below:

Hempfield School District Releases Statement

In the wake of the incident, the Hempfield School District released a statement saying it was made aware of a "serious situation" that took place at the school and that it was looking into it. "Immediately following the notification, an investigation into the incident began," said the school district in a statement.

The school district would not confirm the identity of the teacher, but it did say an individual has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The school district administration also apologized to students, parents and the community.

"We are appalled at what took place and in no way condone this type of activity in our schools. Neither the dress of the invited guests nor the performance was appropriate in our school setting. We are taking the incident seriously in our ongoing investigation and follow-up actions," the statement read.

"It is important to district administrators that the district has the trust and confidence of the community, and we realize that an incident such as this completely undermines that trust. We commit to completing a thorough investigation and holding those involved accountable, up to and including disciplinary action that is commensurate with any findings."

Teacher Says She Has No Regrets

A statement reportedly from the teacher on social media expressed her joy about the event and no regrets.

"I don't know how to explain the sheer joy I feel in my bones when these queens come take time out of their busy schedules to perform for us (year 3!) and to be with my students," read the statement. "As GSA co-advisor and a queer teacher, it makes me emotional to think of this space we have created â€” I would have loved nothing more than to have a space like they have, an opportunity to attend their own drag show."