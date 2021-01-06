Republican senators in Pennsylvania on Tuesday night requested congressional Republican leaders to delay the certification of the state's electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday as they believe there are quite a few "questionable activities" and inconsistencies in the election process. Pennsylvania's Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman along with 20 other GOP senators now claim that there were "numerous unlawful violations" in the election process that were done in a bid to undermine President Donald Trump.

Republicans are now suggesting that it would be wise to wait until the US Supreme Court case 'Donald J. Trump for President v. Boockvar' can be heard, despite a district court already having dismissed it in October.

A last Ditch Effort

In a letter written to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican senators have cited "unlawful violations" taken by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and a "rogue" state Supreme Court in a bid to seize the balance of power away from the state Legislature. The letter argues that Democratic state officials misused their power to bring in last-minute changes in election laws that were not allowed by legislature.

This included allowing and accepting mail-in ballots and counting those votes for more than three days after Election Day, that disrupted the entire results in the end. Lawmakers have suggested that it would be wise to wait until the Supreme Court hears the case 'Donald J. Trump for President v. Boockvar' as it would give an insight into things like if voter accommodation amid the pandemic, including doing away with signature matching requirements for mail-in ballots, were unconstitutional. "We ask that you delay certification of the Electoral College to allow due process as we pursue election integrity in our Commonwealth," the letter read.

Trump Still Sees Hope

On Tuesday night Trump posted a copy of the letter on his Twitter and wrote: "BIG NEWS IN PENNSYLVANIA." Understandably once again has seen a ray of hope although this isn't going to help him much. The Electoral College votes will be counted on Wednesday by Congress, the final and decisive step in the presidential election process that will also put to rest all the debate and protests being made by Trump and his supporters.

However, at least a dozen Republican House lawmakers and senators plan to object to the certification of Biden's votes from battleground states, including Pennsylvania. Trump is yet to concede defeat and is scheduled to speak at a protest in Washington opposing the certifications of the results. The protest speech comes less than two weeks before Biden takes oath as the 46th President of the United States.

Biden was announced winner by media outlets two weeks after the election on November 3, while state electors announced him winner on Dec 14.