Pennsylvania Pair Arrested After Woman Sends Snapchat Videos of Herself Sexually Abusing Baby

A man and a woman in Pennsylvania who were arrested in January for producing and distributing child pornography are now facing additional charges after investigators reported found explicit footage involving an infant.

Gia Michelle Cubler, 20, of Woodlyn, Pennsylvania, and Matteo Thomas Arriaga, 20, of Ridley Park, are charged with the production, distribution and possession of child pornography, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault with a person less than ten years old, endangering the welfare of children and conspiracy.

Arriaga was initially charged in January with 25 counts of possessing child pornography and 25 counts of use of a criminal communication facility. Investigators said he uploaded offensive material on the social media platform Snapchat. Investigators then seized four Apple iPhones, two laptops, a custom PC and two external hard drives.

Video Showed Cubler Touching, Exposing Infant's Genitals

Arriaga was originally charged after he posted 271 sexually-explicit videos. Detectives said they found a 23-second video clip recorded on Arriaga's phone in a Snapchat message thread with a person named "Gia." Investigators then identified "Gia" as Gia Cubler.

The messages between the two included discussions on the creation of more child pornography, investigators said. The Delaware County Times reported that one of the videos created in July 2021 showed Cubler holding an infant's feet.

Someone's hand is reportedly also seen touching and exposing the victim's genitals. Investigators discovered another video of a female infant being sexually abused, which they said was created days earlier, according to the news outlet.

'Get Creative'

Cubler allegedly wrote, "What should I do nexttt (sic)" in a message posted on the Snapchat thread. Arriaga responded to the text with, "Idk, get creative, watch stuff and do what they do I guess."

Arriaga allegedly also wrote, "U lack bro, difference between me and you. I actually get s**t."

Detectives reportedly seized four Apple iPhones, two laptop computers, a custom PC, and two external hard drives as part of their investigation.

Cubler allegedly admitted to investigators that she made the videos and sent them to Arriaga. Investigators said they found 271 videos and 156 images of child pornography on Arriaga's phone, including 30 images and eight videos of infants or toddlers. Arriaga and Cubler both remain jailed on $500,000 bail. They are due in court on June 22.