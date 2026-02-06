Pennsylvania Olive Garden Cook Commits Suicide by Diving Head First into Restaurant's Deep Fryer

An Olive Garden employee has reportedly died by suicide after an incident involving kitchen deep fryers.

As reported by The Smoking Gun, last Friday (Jan. 30), a male cook at the restaurant's Williamsport, Pennsylvania, outlet died after suffering severe burns.

According to the dispatch audio from the Lycoming County fire and EMS service, the man reportedly took off his clothing before entering "head first into the fryers." Another operator detailed that there was frantic "screaming" on the call about a "burn victim."

The employee was rushed to an area hospital but succumbed to his injuries. A second ambulance arrived at the restaurant to treat a woman, who, along with at least one customer, struggled to stop the cook from harming himself. The female employee also suffered minor burns.

Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson and trooper Lauren Lesher told The Smoking Gun that the "incident was a suicide attempt and out of respect for the individual and their family, we do not release information."

Olive Garden has not released additional information about the incident or the employee's identity. The Pennsylvania location was closed for several days and has since has since reopened.