Graphic Video Shows Man Being Eaten Alive by Deadly Shark in Sydney; Authorities Recover Half Body and Pieces of Wet Suit

An Australian swimmer died after he was bitten to pieces during a horrific shark attack at Buchan Point near Little Bay Beach in Sydney's east on Wednesday afternoon. The grisly attack was captured on camera by a fisherman who witnessed the attack from the hilltop.

The unidentified man died of the "catastrophic injuries" received in the attack.

Swimmer's Half Body, Pieces of Wet Suit Recovered by Authorities

The 45-second video shows a man shouting, "Someone just got eaten by a shark." It then goes on to show huge splashes of water in the sea. Onlookers are seen shouting in horror, as the color of the water slowly changes to red. The birds are also seen circling above spot where the attack was taking place.

The swimmer is seen struggling to free himself from the white shark. "It was a big great white. That's insane," the man recording the video from a rock ledge could be heard.

Another woman yelled "oh my god ... what the f***?" in shock. "The person is still there," the man then adds.

News.au reported that the remains of the swimmer were found following the attack by the first responders. Speaking to the outlet, a NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said, "Unfortunately this person had suffered catastrophic injuries and there wasn't a lot paramedics could do when we arrived,"

The outlet further reported that the emergency services who reached the spot at 4.30 pm found half a wetsuit. "Footage clearly shows a body, half a body being taken by a shark. They have found some remains," a police officer said.

Shark Attacked Victim Vertically

Speaking to 9 News, witness said that there were several people who were swimming and paddle boarding when the attack took place.

"Some guy was swimming and a shark came and attacked him vertically. We heard a yell and turned around it looked like a car had landed in the water, a big splash then the shark was chomping at the body and there was blood everywhere. It was really bad," a witness told the outlet.

Following the fatal attack, the Randwick Council closed several beaches. The "Little Bay, Malabar, Maroubra, Coogee, Clovelly and La Perouse will be closed for 24 hours. Lifeguards will patrol beaches over the next 24 hours looking for any further sightings of sharks," the council said in a statement.