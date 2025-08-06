Pennsylvania Man Brutally Kills Adopted Son After Learning He was Sexually Abusing Other Children

A 13-year-old boy was killed by his adoptive father at their Butler Township home, according to charges filed in court.

The teen was repeatedly whipped, beaten and stabbed by the father, who lashed out while drinking after being informed the boy was sexually abusing other children.

Cesar A. Delgadillo, 39, is charged with murdering the unidentified teen at their home during a brutal attack that lasted from Sunday until the boy's lifeless and bloody body was discovered on Monday morning.

Victim was Attacked by the Father After Two Children Alleged that He Had Been Sexually Abusing Them

According to the complaint, Delgadillo's wife, Virginia Delgadillo, the boy's mother, told police the deadly encounter began Sunday after two children alleged that the 13-year-old had been sexually abusing them. The victim was one of several foster children living at the home.

After hearing the allegations, Cesar Delgadillo took the victim to a garage and gave him 10-15 lashings on the back with an electrical cord, police said. Virginia Delgadillo told police she went to bed later in the evening but that Cesar Delgadillo, who had been drinking alcohol throughout the night, stayed up.

Victim was Found in His Room the Following Day in an Unresponsive, Bloodied Condition

The next morning, Virginia Delgadillo found the boy in his room in the basement wearing only underwear and displaying numerous injuries, including a cut down the center of his chest, the complaint says.

Police said the boy had puncture wounds to his hands, impact marks on his sides and back and severe trauma to the hands. Cesar Delgadillo told his wife, "I'm sorry," before she called 911 to report her son was alive but unresponsive, police said.

When police arrived on the scene, they found blood spatter throughout the home — on the living room and kitchen floors, the kitchen counter and the basement door. The boy's pillow, bedding and clothing were also stained with blood, police said. The boy was rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital – Hazleton, where he was pronounced dead at 7:34 a.m. Monday.

Surveillance Cameras Captured the Brutal Attack, Other Children Cleaning Blood from the Floor

Surveillance video from inside the home depicted Cesar Delgadillo punching the teen in the face, "ramming" a stick-like object into the boy's mouth and beating him several times throughout the early morning hours on Monday, police said.

Several other foster children who live in the home were also recorded cleaning blood from the floor of the home, which smelled of bleach when police arrived.

Troopers charged Cesar Delgadillo with criminal homicide, child endangerment, tampering with evidence and obstructing justice. Magisterial District Judge Daniel O'Donnell arraigned him on the charges and denied bail.

Virginia Delgadillo, has also been charged with endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, and tampering with evidence. Both are currently being held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.