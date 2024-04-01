Pennsylvania Girl, 13, Accused of Killing Her Mother After She Took Her Phone Away

A 13-year-old girl is accused of killing her mother after having her phone taken away on Friday, according to Pennsylvania authorities.

As reported by WBTV, Wilkes-Barre Police responded to the scene around 12:30 p.m., following reports of an unresponsive woman who was not breathing.

Police Found Victim with Multiple Stab Wounds

When officers arrived, they found a 44-year-old victim with multiple stab wounds to her neck, back and blood coming from her head. Officers said when they first made contact with Lataya Powell she said she was sorry she killed her mother.

"I killed my mom, and she'll never forgive me if she is alive," Powell reportedly told police. Authorities said she stabbed her mother during an argument and threw the weapon on the neighbor's doorstep.

Officers said Powell made several other comments while in custody such as "I don't have my phone because my mom took it before our fight," "I'm the reason my mom is dead," and "I don't know how people can do stuff like this and not feel bad about it," along with various of other comments

Girl Said She Felt 'Regret, Guilt and Self-Disgust'

While being taken into custody, she told WYOU that she felt "regret, guilt and self-disgust." Police also found an 11-year-old boy with stab wounds to the back, but they appeared to be non-life threatening.

Powell has been charged with homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, and tampering with evidence. The teen will be charged as an adult.