Pennsylvania EMT Arrested for Taking Explicit Photos of 'Semi-Conscious' Woman's Breasts Inside Ambulance

An emergency medical technician (EMT) working for the Brookhaven Fire Company ambulance has been charged with lifting up the shirt and taking explicit photographs of a patient while she was being transported in the ambulance.

Kevin H. Pressley, 24, was arrested on Saturday following an investigation into the victim's claim that Pressley took photos of her with his cellphone while treating her on the way to the hospital.

Pressley Took the Explicit Photos While Checking the Patient's Vitals

According to the probable cause affidavit, On Aug. 25, a woman had called 911 because she felt fatigued, was dizzy, had visual disturbances and was experiencing chest pain.

Brookhaven ambulance 52B arrived and the patient, who was in a semi-conscious state, was placed in the ambulance on a stretcher and was being transported to Crozer Chester Medical Center with Pressley alone in the back with the patient.

Pressley allegedly took the explicit photos of the woman while checking her vitals on the way to the hospital. The victim told police that during the ride to the hospital the EMT was using a stethoscope to listen to her lung sounds. The victim told police she had closed her eyes because of the sensitivity she was experiencing to light but could feel what was happening.

The victim then stated that Pressley lifted up her sports bra. She opened her eyes and saw his black cellphone up near his face pointed down to her as she lay on the stretcher.

She asked the EMT what he was doing, the man became startled and said "Oh nothing," according to the affidavit. Worried for her safety, she remained silent for the remainder of the ride and once at the hospital notified the ambulance driver and a police officer of what had happened. The patient described the EMT as a short fair-skinned male with African American hair.

Pressley Admitted to Taking a Picture of the Woman's Breasts

Officers spoke with Pressley, who during a recorded audio interview admitted that once the ambulance was in motion he began listening to her lung sounds using the stethoscope which he placed just above her breast line and on both sides of the chest.

He told police he lifted her shirt so that he could hear the sounds but kept her sports bra covering her breasts. Pressley then admitted that he sat back down and instead of pulling her shirt down, he lifted her dark colored sports bra up exposing both breasts even though he only attempted to expose one breast.

Pressley admitted to attempting to take a photograph of the victim's breasts with his phone but panicked when she moved and he began to shake, which caused him to take a blurry photograph of her breasts and multiple pictures of the stretcher area.

After being confronted by the patient, Pressley went into a bathroom in the hospital and deleted the photos. Pressley was charged with indecent assault, indecent assault with an unconscious person, indecent assault without consent of other, invasion of privacy, harassment and disorderly conduct.

Police said that Pressley has worked at other medical providers in the past and believe there may be other victims. He is currently being held at the George Hill Correctional Facility on a $100,000 bail with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 8.