Pennsylvania Boy, 13, Committed Suicide After Falling Victim to Sextortion Scam

The death of a 13-year-old Cumberland County boy over the summer as been ruled as a homicide due to a sextortion scam, District Attorney Sean McCormack confirmed Friday.

Levi Maciejewski was found dead of a gunshot wound in the backyard of his family's home in Shippensburg Township in August.

Levi was Coerced, Threatened and Blackmailed Before His Death

A family statement posted on Facebook by the teen's mom, Tricia Maciejewski, said an online predator coerced, threatened and blackmailed him. The statement also said authorities are trying to find whoever was responsible.

"We were an ordinary family with typical teenage kids, and our lives have been irreparably changed by this unfathomable crime," the statement continued.

WHP reached out to the Cumberland County District Attorney, who confirmed Maciejewski's death on Aug. 20 is being investigated as a homicide due to the circumstances of his passing. Due to the complexity of the case, no other details could be released.

A sextortion scam is a form of blackmail where someone threatens to leak explicit video or images of the victim unless they give in to their demands.

Levi's Family Described Him as a 'Loving, Confident, Spirited' Boy

"Now, we are a grieving family trying to find our way without Levi. He was a loving, confident, spirited 13-year-old boy who brightened the lives of everyone who knew him. Levi deserves to be remembered and honored for the incredible person he was," the family added.

The family also said they hope that by sharing their heartbreak, they can bring awareness to the dangers of sextortion and prevent others from experiencing the same pain they're enduring.

"Technology has made the world more connected than ever, but it has also opened doors to the predators lurking behind screens. It is critical that we educate ourselves and our children about the hidden dangers of a digital lifestyle. Awareness and education are vital to protecting our loved ones and confronting this growing threat," the statement read.