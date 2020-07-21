Nancy Pelosi, US House Speaker, has stated that incumbent President Donald Trump, "whether he knows it yet or not, he will be leaving" the White House, amid reports of Trump's refusal to take ownership of the 2020 elections.

While talking to the MSNBC News on Monday, Pelosi averred that "there is a process", a reference to the presidential elections and the mechanism of the constitution for placing winners in the Oval Office. "It has nothing to do with a certain occupant of the White House doesn't feel like moving and has to be fumigated out of there," the veteran Democrat added.

Voters and Constitution Will Shunt Trump Out of office

Pelosi's comments came a day after Trump in a Fox News interview said that he would not commit to accepting the results of the upcoming election scheduled to be held on November 3. During Monday's MSNBC interview, Pelosi also suggested that voters, as well as the Constitution, would lead to Trump departing the office in January 2021. "Whether he knows it yet or not, he will be leaving," she said.

"Just because he might not want to move out of the White House doesn't mean we won't have an inauguration ceremony to inaugurate a duly elected president of the US," said. The remarks also come as a new poll revealed that Trump was 15 points behind presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Trump Trails Biden

The ABC News/Washington Post poll released on Sunday that revealed a close margin, 54 percent for Biden and 44 percent for Trump, was the fifth consecutive high-quality national poll. It showed the former Vice President ahead of Trump by 10 points or more, reports Politico news.

Of the nine such polls conducted since the second half of June, Biden has led Trump by double digits in seven of them. Regarding the poll numbers, the President said during the Fox News interview that they were "fake".

(With inputs from agencies)