A video of people staging a protest, throwing eggs and hurling abuses when pedophile rapist Cho Doo Soon was brought out of a car following his release from Nambu Prison in Seoul is going viral. He was released after serving 12 years of jail term. His statement of the wish to go back to his hometown Ansan where his victim and her family still lives under trauma has created fear among the people of Ansan.

Meanwhile, a popular online platform pann.nate.com shared the pictures of Cho Doo Soon for the first time as he walked out of the jail. These images are being shared online to condemn the heinous crime committed by Cho Doo Soon.

Child rapist Cho Doo Soon was released from prison on Dec 12 at 6.45 AM KST. Protesters including reporters and YouTubers had gathered on the street in front of Nambu Prison. As they started staging protest against his release, police charged on the protesters and their rally was disbanded.

But protesters stayed put and waited there for Cho Doo Soon to step out of the jail premises. Thus, the decision to let Cho Doo Soon walk away was reconsidered and the police escorted him in a car to prevent untoward incidents. But as soon as the car drove out of the jail gate, it was blocked. Eggs were thrown on the car. YouTubers and protesters were seen hurling abuses at Cho Doo Soon and demanding that he be let out of the car.

Though he is being released, the cops have said that he will be continuously monitored. He has received an electronic anklet. The Ministry of Justice is also contemplating on installing a 'Home supervision device' that will give information on Cho Doo Soon's whereabouts at all times.

But citizens are still not happy with these measures because he was not remorseful of his actions even in the court. People think that the victim who is suffering physically as well as mentally even to this day is in danger if Cho Doo Soon is allowed to go back to Ansan and start a business there.

Heinous Crime Committed by Cho Doo Soon

The victim's family and people are scared of Cho Doo Soon's return because of the nature of the incident. Na Young, 8-year-old child, was returning from school on Dec. 8, 2008, when 57-yeear-old Cho Doo Soo of the same village pulled the girl to the public squat toilet and sexually assaulted her. She was raped to an extent that her internal organs were damaged.

Since then the girl had to wear a bowel pouch to her leg. She had to be taken to Seoul twice a week for treatment for four years until she graduated from elementary school. The situation is such that even after undergoing multiple surgeries, the victim still needs to wear a diaper at home or carry the largest sanitary pad in her bag when she steps out of the house.

The girl decided not to move out of the village because she was scared to start a new life in a new place. In Ansan, she had people who cared for her, friends who knew about what she had undergone and understood her. Victim's father in an interview recently had said that the thought of Cho Doo Soon returning to Ansan makes him shiver with fright.