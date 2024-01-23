'Pawn Stars' Star Rick Harrison Confirms Son Adam Died of Fentanyl Overdose and Blames Border Crisis for Son's Tragic Death

'Pawn Stars' star Rick Harrison confirmed the cause of his son Adam's death on Monday. Harrison revealed his son Adam, 39, died from a fentanyl overdose in a statement to the New York Post and also slammed the illegal immigrant crisis for the increased availability and use of fentanyl in the United States.

"Yes, I can confirm Adam died from a fentanyl overdose," a grieving and agitated Rick Harrison, 58, said in a statement to The Post on Monday, following the initial report of Adam's cause of death by TMZ. According to his representative, Adam passed away in Las Vegas, and the family was informed of his death on Friday.

Adam's Cause of Death Revealed

"The fentanyl crisis in this country must be taken more seriously," he added. "It seems it is just flowing over the borders and nothing is being done about it. We must do better." Harrison addressed Adam's death on Instagram, breaking his silence on the matter on the same day.

Underneath a photo depicting him alongside his son in a bar, Harrison wrote on Instagram, "You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam."

Adam's brother, Corey, posted an Instagram tribute, sharing a nostalgic baby picture of the two siblings in a bathtub.

"Wax wtf I will always love you bubba," he captioned the throwback photo.

"Pawn Stars," which premiered in 2009, chronicles the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop's operations, where three generations of the Harrison family decipher and distinguish the authenticity of items brought in by customers.

Adam remains relatively unknown, and unlike other family members, as he does not make appearances on Harrison's Instagram account.

Adam was one of Rick's three sons, and he was shared with Rick's first wife, Kim. Corey, another son, is also from Rick's first marriage. Additionally, Rick has a son named Jake with his second wife, Tracy.

Family Devastated

According to TMZ, Adam had previously helped out at the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop shown on the History Channel series but had stepped away to pave his own path.

It appears that Adam was never featured on the reality series, "Pawn Stars," which has been running for 22 seasons since its debut in 2009.

While Corey is prominently featured on Rick's Instagram page and even appears alongside his father on "Pawn Stars Do America," Adam appeared to pursue his own path and opted to stay away from the spotlight.

According to TMZ, there is a significant amount of mystery surrounding Adam, with limited information known about him. While some sources suggest that he may have worked as a plumber, it remains unclear what specific job he was involved in.

Rick has had two more marriages since Tracy. First, he was married to Deanna Burditt from 2013 to 2020, and then he married Amanda Palmer in 2021.

The World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, a family-owned business, opened its doors in Las Vegas in 1989.

As of the latest information, the 23rd season of "Pawn Stars" is expected to premiere later this year.