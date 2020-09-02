The French midfielder Paul Pohgba has been left out of the squad for the next month's Nations League matches after he tested positive for the coronavirus or COVID-19, the manager Didier Deschamps stated on Thursday.

Eduardo Camavinga, the Rennes midfielder was called as a replacement for the Manchester United star. "I had to make a last-minute change to this list because Paul Pogba was planned to be in this list," Deschamps told the reporters.

Paul Pogba Left Out of French Team

"But unfortunately for him, he took a test (for COVID-19) yesterday which turned out to be positive today, so at the last minute he was replaced by Eduardo Camavinga." France are set to visit Sweden on Sept. 5 and host Croatia three days later.

France Squad

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Mike Maignan, Steve Mandanda

Defenders: Lucas Digne, Leo Dubois, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Clement Lenglet, Ferland Mendy, Dayot Upamecano, Raphael Varane

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga, N'Golo Kante, Steven Nzonzi, Adrien Rabiot, Moussa Sissoko

Forwards: Houssem Aouar, Wissam Ben Yedder, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Jonathan Ikone, Anthony Martial, Kylian Mbappe

(With agency inputs)