Pat McAfee Calls Caitlin Clark 'White B***h' on National TV Before Issuing Groveling Apology after Social Media Backlash [WATCH]

Pat McAfee issued a groveling apology after inexplicably calling Caitlin Clark a "white b****" live on national TV on Monday while awkwardly defending the Indiana Fever star. McAfee acknowledged that other rookies, such as Angel Reese and Cameron Brink, have also elevated the WNBA's profile, but he claimed their impact is minimal compared to Clark's.

He also cited various statistics comparing the three rookies to highlight that Clark stands out significantly. However, during his remarks, he referred to her as a "white b****," which seemed entirely unnecessary. Taking to X later on Monday, McAfee posted an apology writing: "I shouldn't have used "white b****" as a descriptor of Caitlin Clark.

Slammed and then Gets Slammed

"No matter the context.. even if we're talking about race being a reason for some of the stuff happening.. I have way too much respect for her and women to put that into the universe.

"My intentions when saying it were complimentary just like the entire segment but, a lot of folks are saying that it certainly wasn't at all. That's 100% on me and for that I apologize... I have sent an apology to Caitlin as well. Everything else I said... still alllllll facts."

Clark, the WNBA's No. 1 overall pick, has been making headlines recently after being brutally fouled by Chennedy Carter of the Chicago Sky.

The Indiana Fever star was knocked to the ground by Carter near the end of the third quarter during their win on Saturday, sparking a debate about how Clark has been treated since turning pro.

Throughout her rookie season, Clark has frequently faced rough treatment from opponents, with some suggesting it stems from jealousy over her significant impact on women's basketball.

Changing Stance

McAfee, who witnessed the incident firsthand at the Fever-Sky game, delivered an impassioned defense of Clark on Monday, asserting that she has been the sole driving force behind the WNBA's surge in popularity.

"I would like the media people that continue to say "this rookie class, this rookie class, this rookie class" - no, just call it for what it is," McAfee said on his ESPN show.

"There's one white b**** for the Indiana team who is a superstar and is it because she stayed at Iowa, put an entire state on her back, took a program from nothing to a multiple-year success story? Is it because she would go on to break the entire points records in the history of the NCAA, not just the women's record by Kelsey Plum, but also Pete Maravich's.

"Is there a chance that people just enjoy watching her play basketball because of how electrifying she is, what she did, what she stood for, how she went about what she went for, maybe. But instead we have to hear people say that we only like her because she's white and she's only popular because the rest of the rookie class is doing what they're doing.

"Well that's a bunch of bulls*** and we think the WNBA, and more specifically their referees, need to stop trying to screw her over at every single turn.

"What you have is somebody special and we're lucky she's here in Indiana."