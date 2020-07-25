Passengers inside an American Airlines flight started applauding as a woman who was refusing to wear a mask got kicked off the plane, as per video footage and a report.

A passenger named Jordan Slade made a clip of the incident involving the old lady, who has been dubbed a 'Karen' after she stated that she had a medical condition, which prevented her from wearing a mask on a July 19 flight from Ohio to North Carolina, as per the Daily Mail.

In the clip, the woman can be seen taking here time to gather all her belongings from an overhead bin as a passenger said, "Just leave!". DShe then turned to exit the flight, which made the passengers clap. The woman can be heard saying, "You can clap all you want!".

'Karen' Escorted Out of Aircraft

Two American Airlines employees can be seen in the background waiting to take her out of the aircraft. As per reports, the woman not only refused to wear a mask, which is very much important during the times of the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, the woman also caused other problems.

"She was argumentative from the gate," Slade mentioned. "She demanded to be boarded first and was causing an obvious scene. Once boarded, she was making phone calls and arguing with the attendant when asked to put her phone away," Slade said as reported by Daily Mail.

The flier further claimed that when another passenger asked her to wear a mask she refused. Many of the netizens raised who saw the video on TikTok raised the question about how she was allowed to get inside the plane in the first place.

"Why wasn't she stopped at the gate? Did she have one on to get in the plane but refused to keep it on? Just drive Karen! Geez!", one Twitter user stated as reported by rather New York Post. Another mentioned, "She thinks rules and common sense don't apply to her." American Airlines did not give any comment on this matter.