Good news for Korean drama lovers as new titles have been added to Rakuten Viki, where Southeast Asian dramas can be watched for free without signing up. The current line-up of dramas that can be watched free include Suspicious Partner and Pinnochio. Here is the complete list.

The latest additions to Viki include Park Yuchun and Han Ji Min starrer Rooftop Prince, So Ji Sub and Gong Hyo Jin starrer Master's Sun, Lee Jeong Suk and Park Shin Hye starrer Pinocchio, Uee and Seung Joon starrer High Society, Park Yoo Chun and Shin Se Kyung starrer The Girl Who Sees Smells, Namkoong Mim, Bang Minah starrer Dear Fair Lady Kong Shim, Ji Chang Wook and Nam Ji Hyun starrer Suspicious Partner, and Jun Ji Hyun and Cha Tea Hyun starrer My Sassy Girl.

Dramas From Korean to Japanese

Those residing in Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Brunei, or Vietnam can enjoy the new dramas for free.

Viki, a video streaming website based out of America, airs not only Korean dramas but also Mainland Chinese, Taiwanese and Japanese dramas. The portal, headquartered in San Mateo, California, also has movies from various languages.

Due to the popularity of South East Asian dramas, the company also has offices in Singapore, Tokyo, Japan, and Seoul, South Korea and streams serials in languages with respect to these regions.

Other popular Kdramas that can be watched on Viki for free in Southeast Asia include Jang Nara's The Last Empress, Lee Min Ho's The Inheritors and Boys Over Flowers, Le Jeong Suk's I Hear Your Voice, Shin Hye Sun's 30 But 17, Cha In Ha's Wok of Love, Lee Yoo Yeon Seok's Dr Romantic, Park Bo Gum's Love in the Moonlight, Song Joong Ki's Descendants of the Sun and The Innocent Man, Park Seo Joon's Hwarang and Fight My Way, Ahn Jae Hyun's Blood, Kim Woo Bin's Uncontrollably Fond, Kim Soo Hyun's The Producers, Park Hae Jin's Forest and Suzy's While You Were Sleeping.

How to Buy a Friend, Born Again, When My Love Blooms, Good Casting released in April are the latest dramas available on the streaming platform.