Park Jimin Lends his Voice to Track in the Hollywood Movie FastX Starring Vin Diesel; Teaser Out

K-pop band BTS is known to break many trends in the recent past. They have made multiple Guinness World Records on an individual level as well as a group. Now the big news is that Park Jimin from BTS has lent his voice to one of the very popular Hollywood franchise movies FastX. The song track has been titled Angel Pt1. The Korean heartthrob has collaborated with American rapper NLE Choppa, JVKE, Kodak Black, and Muni Long. FastX has Vin Diesel in the leading role.

The teaser of the song is already out and it is trending on social media. In the teaser, Jimin can be heard singing, "Angel, don't fly so close to me/ I'm what you want and what you need." You don't want to lose those wings/ People like me destroy beautiful things." According to K-media, the song is addictive with hip-hop beats and serves as the major theme song for Fast X. "Jimin participated as a vocalist in "Angel Pt.1" to enhance the completeness of the song with his charming and attractive vocals," according to K-media.

All the members of BTS constantly trend in the media for some or the other reason. Recently Jimin also attended a high-profile event organized by Tiffany & Co. alongside many Hollywood celebrities and Indian superstar Ranveer Singh.

The movie will release on 19 May. The movie plot reads "Dom Toretto and his family have outsmarted and outdriven every foe in their path tackling challenges," according to the narrative. They must now face the most dangerous foe they've ever encountered. A terrifying threat comes from the shadows of the past, fuelled by vengeance, to shatter Dom's life and ruin everything â€“ and everyone â€“ he loves." The film was directed by Louis Leterrier.

Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jason Momoa, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, Sung Kang, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, and Rita Moreno round up the ensemble cast for FAST X.