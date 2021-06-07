Park Bom Gives Another Surprise on Social Media; Stuns Fans With New Information

KPop singer Park Bom is making headlines again. This time not for weight issues nor the music but the image she shared on her Instagram is grabbing everyone's attentions. For those who have expressed surprise over Park Bom's transformation, here is the news. It is not Park Bom but the singer has introduced her sister to the celebrity world through her post.

Park Bom shared the picture of her elder sister Park Go Woon's picture on her Instagram account. The picture carried the caption: "My sister's cello recital~ Fighting fighting yayaya!" This was the first time Park Bom was seen sharing picture of her family members. Shortly after she posted the image, Park Bom started trending on social media.

Reports state that Park Bom's sister Park Go Woon is a cellist who graduated from the University of Music and Performing Arts of Vienna. Netizens have showered words of praises for Park Go Woon and have commented, "Your sister is gorgeous," "Stunning Unnie like Bommie" while others wished Go Woon good luck on her recital.

Park Bom Makes a Comeback

Work-wise, Park Bom made her comeback with a new single Do Re Mi Fa Sol on March 31. She came back from a hiatus of nearly two years after successfully fighting with weight issues. Park Bom was diagnosed with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) while attending junior high school in the United States. She has been under medication for nearly two decades now.

This had led to the singer gaining weight and staying away from the stage. Fans had expressed their concerns when they saw a chubby version of Park Bom during the Grand Bell Awards held in June 2020. But then she worked hard, followed a strict regimen and lost 11 kg, before making a comeback.

Sharing a picture of her transformation, Park Bom wrote on her Instagram handle: "I was like that at the Grand Bell Awards ceremony last year...I gained weight because of the medicines I took as part of my ADD treatment. It was difficult to practice dieting. But it is really nice to take it out," she captioned the image."

She informed fans that she weighed 70 kg and after losing weighed 59 kg. "After losing weight, I have also cut down on medicine. I'm getting healthier. I won't go back to my old self. Please look forward to my comeback," Park Bom had written.

Park Bom debuted in 2006 with singles released by by labelmates Big Bang, Lexy, and Masta Wu. She became popular after she was chosen as the main vocalist of the KPop group 2NE1 in 2009. Her two singles You and I and Don't Cry had secured number one spot on the Gaon Digital Chart, the national music chart of South Korea. She was also won Best Digital Single award at the Mnet Asian Music Awards ceremony in 2010.

After 2NE1 disbanded in 2016, Park Bom left YG Entertainment and signed with D-Nation Entertainment in 2018. Her comeback single Spring was released in March 2019. In May 2019, she released her new repackaged album re: Blue Rose. The album had the single 4:44 featuring MAMAMOO"s Wheein.

Watch Park Bom's latest release Do Re Mi Fa Sol: