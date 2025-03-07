Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff: David Hasselhoff's Ex-Wife and 'Baywatch' Star Found Dead Aged 62 at Her Hollywood Hills Home in Apparent Suicide

David Hasselhoff's ex-wife Pamela Bach Hasselhoff has reportedly died by suicide at the age of 62. According to TMZ, the actress was found dead on Wednesday night at her $2 million home in Hollywood Hills from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The outlet also reported that no suicide note was found at her home, which is located near Universal Studios.

Bach-Hasselhoff's family became worried after not hearing from her and wanted to check on her well-being, according to law enforcement sources cited by TMZ on Thursday. Emergency responders were reportedly dispatched immediately to her home around 10 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving a call about an unresponsive woman at a home.

Sudden Suicide as Cops Launch Probe

Bach-Hasselhoff was reportedly pronounced dead at her $2 million Hollywood Hills home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Officials said that no note was found. Bach-Hasselhoff was married to Baywatch star, 72, from 1989 until 2006, when she filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Their split was contentious, with legal disputes over spousal support dragging on until 2017.

She is survived by her two daughters, Hayley, 32, and Taylor, 34, whom she shared with David. Following their separation, each parent was granted custody of one child.

Bach-Hasselhoff is also survived by her granddaughter, London.

Bach-Hasselhoff had a career in acting and appeared in films such as Francis Ford Coppola's "Rumble Fish" in 1983.

She also starred in several television shows, including "Baywatch", where she played café owner Kaye Morgan for a decade.

Bach-Hasselhoff first met David Hasselhoff while guest-starring in a 1985 episode of "Knight Rider". Her other TV credits include "Sirens", "The Young and the Restless", "The Fall Guy", and T.J. Hooker.

Before marrying Bach-Hasselhoff, David was married to Catherine Hickland from 1984 to 1986.

Shocking Death

After finalizing his spousal support arrangement with Pamela, David tied the knot with Welsh model Hayley Roberts in 2018.

Hasselhoff told TMZ, "Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time."

Following her mother's passing, Bach-Hasselhoff's daughter Hayley posted a photo of her on Instagram.

In recent years, she did not resume her acting career, though she did appear on Celebrity Big Brother in 2011.

Bach-Hasselhoff remained active on Instagram, frequently posting family photos, but her last update was in December.

Her last post was on December 31 and said: "Happy New Year, everyone! As we step into 2025, my heart is full of gratitude, especially for my precious grandbaby, London.

"Watching her grow and seeing her smile light up my world is truly the greatest blessing. My wish for all of you this year is health, happiness, and an abundance of love. May 2025 be filled with beautiful moments, laughter, and all the blessings your hearts can hold. Here's to a year of making cherished memories, spreading joy, and embracing every precious moment!"