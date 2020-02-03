Canadian-American actress Pamela Anderson and her new husband Jon peters have reportedly decided to go their different ways just 15 days after their marriage. The 52-year-old actress had a secret wedding with the movie mogul last month, her fifth marriage. Te reason behind their split is still unclear. When asked by the media, Pamela said: "I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union."

The actress further said that both she and her husband would be grateful for people's support as they are taking a some time apart to re-evaluate their decision and what they really want from life and one another. She further said, "Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy," she said, according to Hollywood Reporter. Anderson and Peters celebrated their union at California's Malibu on January 20.

Meanwhile, reports reveal that a source close to the actor has disclosed that the newly married couple have not yet taken any step to file their paperwork for a legal marriage certificate after their wedding. Everyone was shocked to hear the news as everything seemed quite fine a few days back. Pamela even took to her official Instagram handle to share her first photo with her new husband Peters after her marriage.

In the photos available on Instagram, Pamela is seen standing and smiling next to Peters, while he covered his eyes with shades. The former "Baywatch" actress also revealed that the marriage was never formalized. Jon Peters is a famous movie producer, who had bankrolled several films including the popular "Batman" in 1989 and Barbra Streisand-led version of "A Star is Born" in 1976.