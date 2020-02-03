American bombshell Ana Cheri, who was recently spotted getting cozy on a beach with her hubby Ben Moreland, is setting the internet ablaze with her super sexy photos and videos. The diva on her official Instagram has shared an eye-popping photo which has taken the internet by storm. She makes heads turn wearing a red bikini set in which she looks stunning. The photo is now available on her official Instagram and one can take a look at it by visiting her official handle.

Cheri had been away from work on a vacation with her husband Ben Moreland. She shared several pictures from her vacation which left fans mesmerized. Apart from uploading sultry pictures, the model dared to post nude photos of herself on the social media platform.

Cheri makes sure that her 12.4 million followers on Instagram are entertained with her posts through which she manages to grab millions of eyeballs worldwide. Ana Cheri is a name that needs no introduction when it comes to her presence on social media platforms. She knows how to keep her fan followers engaged with hot and sexy content on a daily basis. Her photos and videos have garnered several likes and views.

Several fans took to their Instagram accounts to bombard Cheri's comments section on her official Instagram account with messages admiring her beauty and talent.

Cheri's sensuous pictures on her official Instagram handle often leave her fans breathless. Cheri is one of the most followed models on social media and the diva has created a huge fan base by flaunting her hourglass figure and modelling skills.