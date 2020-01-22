It took thirty years for Baywatch icon Pamela Anderson and movie mogul Jon Peters to say "I Do" after they went on their first date. Pamela Anderson, 52, married Jon Peters in a secret wedding ceremony in Malibu, California. This is Pamela's fifth marriage.

According to The Holiday Reporter, which broke the news, Pamela and Jon went on their first date 30 years ago. The couple met again in 2019, and love bloomed. However, the couple had kept their relationship under wraps for several months prior to their marriage. Among those present included the couple's kids from their previous marriages.

Jon Peters is all praises about his new bride

Jon, 74, admitted that Pamela was the only woman who kept him interested for almost four decades. "There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but -- for 35 years -- I've only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild -- in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated," said 'A Star Is Born' producer.

View this post on Instagram Let me go ... A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Dec 28, 2019 at 8:35pm PST

"Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn't love her so much," he added.

Jon met Pamela, former Playboy playmate, for the first time at Hugh Hefner's mansion in the mid-'80s. Recalling the moment, he said: "I walked in and saw this little angel sitting at the bar. It was Pammy. She was like 19. I knew she would be a big star. We ended up living together. Of course, Hefner loved her and saw her beauty."

"Pamela was a girl who with no makeup was gorgeous. She was very smart and very talented. I tried to talk her out of doing Playboy. I said, 'Don't do Playboy. Focus on a serious career.' She said, 'You're nuts.' "She wanted to do Playboy, and she went on to do 13 covers," he added.

Soon after Jon proposed marriage to Pamela which she turned down due to their age difference. "I remember telling her, 'In 30 years, our age difference won't mean so much," Jon added.

Pamela Anderson announces her marriage through a poem

Pamela, who was previously married to Tommy Lee, Kid Rock and Rick Saloman (twice), spoke about her love and marriage to Jon through a poem.

View this post on Instagram @santedoraziostudio My drug is writing ... The thrill The connection Secrets Pushing limits challenging myself A world of Temptation ... Words, sensuality Opening portholes into deeper feelings .. falling Writing from The unconscious, true love, infinity ... Photo by @santedorazio A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Dec 15, 2019 at 7:02pm PST

"Jon is the original 'bad boy' of Hollywood, no one compares, I love him deeply like family. His life used to scare me. So much for a girl like me. Now I've seen more of life and realize .He's been there all along. Never failed me, I'm ready now and he's ready too, We understand and respect each other, We love each other without conditions, I'm a lucky woman, Proof God has a plan."

Prior to meeting her fifth husband, Pamela was in a relationship with French professional soccer player Adil Rami which broke up in 2019, two years after they started dating.