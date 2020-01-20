'Parasite' created history at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards by becoming the first foreign language film to win the coveted SAG Award for best performance by a cast in a motion picture. Bong Joon-ho directorial Parasite is a south Korean black comedy that already has already raked $139 million worldwide.

Parasite receives standing ovation from Hollywood A-listers

The movie featuring Chang Hyae-jin, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik, Jung Hyeon-jun, Jung Ziso, Lee Jung-eun, Lee Sun-kyun, Park Myung-hoon, Park So-dam, Song Kang-ho, had its world premiere at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival where it became the first Korean film to win the Palme d'Or. The entire cast Parasite was given a two-minute standing ovation by the audience who cheered for them as they went on the stage to receive their award.

The psychological thriller which has become the most talked-about films in the US also featured on former US President Barack Obama list of annual favourite movies and TV shows. Bong also created history by becoming the first Korean director to win a Golden Globe.

Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger take away the top honours

Joaquin Phoenix received the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his role in Joker while Renee Zellweger received Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her role of the tormented singer Judy Garland in Judy. "Judy Garland, 50 years later, your community is thinking of you tonight," Zellweger said during her acceptance speech.

Jenifer Aniston won the award Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for backstage drama The Morning Show. Her former husband, Brad Pitt too received the trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his role in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood. The trophy for the female counterpart went to Laura Dern for Marriage Story.

Here is a complete list of the winners:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture: Parasite (Chang Hyae-jin, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik, Jung Hyeon-jun, Jung Ziso, Lee Jung-eun, Lee Sun-kyun, Park Myung-hoon, Park So-dam, Song Kang-ho)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role: Renée Zellweger- Judy

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role: Joaquin Phoenix- Joker

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries: Sam Rockwell- Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

The Crown- Netflix

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series: Peter Dinklage- Game of Thrones

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series: Jennifer Aniston- The Morning Show

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries: Michelle Williams- Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Brad Pitt- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Laura Dern- Marriage Story

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel- Amazon

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge- Fleabag

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series: Tony Shalhoub- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: Avengers: Endgame

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series: Game of Thrones