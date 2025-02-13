Pam Bondi Sues New York, Kathy Hochul and State AG Letitia James Over 'Sanctuary' Status as Part of Trump's Crackdown on Migrants

The Justice Department announced on Wednesday that it is filing a lawsuit against New York state for restricting collaboration with federal immigration authorities, as part of the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration.

The legal action targets Governor Kathy Hochul, state Attorney General Letitia James, and DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder, with U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi leading the charge. Bondi announced the lawsuit during her first press conference at the DOJ. "This is a new DOJ," Bondi said. She accused New York for giving preference to illegal immigrants over American citizens. This lawsuit follows similar legal actions the Justice Department took last week against Illinois and the city of Chicago.

New York Is Next

"New York has chosen to prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens. It stops. It stops today. As you know, we sued Illinois," Bondi added. "New York didn't listen. So now, you're next."

Bondi warned that the Justice Department is prepared to take legal action against other states it believes are failing to comply with federal law.

She made the announcement while standing alongside federal law enforcement officials and "Angel Mom" Tammy Nobles. Nobles recounted the tragic story of her daughter, who was killed by an illegal immigrant and gang member. She had also recently appeared in a White House video.

During the press conference, Bondi slammed New York's "Green Light Law," which allows undocumented immigrants to obtain driver's licenses while blocking federal immigration authorities from accessing state DMV records.

The attorney general explained that the head of New York's DMV was named in the lawsuit specifically because of this law.

Enacted in 2019, the law also bars officials from inquiring about immigration status and restricts the state DMV from sharing personal data with federal agencies or law enforcement unless a judge orders it. License holders are also notified if a federal immigration agency requests their information.

"The United States is currently facing a crisis of illegal immigration. And the Federal Government is set to put a stop to it," the complaint said. "While States are welcome partners in that effort, it is the prerogative as separate sovereigns to refrain. But a State's freedom to stand aside is not a freedom to stand in the way. And where inaction crosses into obstruction, a State breaks the law.

"The State of New York is doing just that. It must be stopped."

Cleaning New York

The lawsuit added that access to DMV records is "critical" for federal immigration authorities to " identify and remove those who are here illegally" while also ensuring the safety of their officers.

"From vehicle stops to border crossings to executing arrests and searches, immigration authorities depend on these records to assess real-time the situations they face and the people they encounter," the complaint continued.

"But New York's Green Light Law deprives them of this insight; and in turn, unnecessarily forces brave law enforcement officers into dangers and uncertain circumstances."

Hochul "has been clear from day one: she supports deporting violent criminals who break our laws, believes that law-abiding families should not be targets, and will coordinate with federal authorities who have a judicial warrant," her press secretary Avi Small said in a statement before the lawsuit was filed.

Last week, the Justice Department asked a federal judge to immediately overturn sanctuary policies in Illinois and Chicago, arguing that state and local officials "are an obstacle to the Federal Government's enforcement of the immigration laws and discriminate against federal immigration enforcement."

On her first day in office, Bondi also put a 60-day freeze on all DOJ funding to so-called "sanctuary jurisdictions" across the country, from New York to California.

In 2023, law enforcement grants to New York City alone totaled over $1.56 billion, according to the Center for Immigration Services, a conservative research organization.

Municipal data suggest that in the 2025 fiscal year, the Justice Department had been set to fork more than $8 billion in funding to city agencies.

However, Bondi directed her department to "not enter into any new contract, grant, or other agreement to provide Federal funding to non-governmental organizations that support or provide services, either directly or indirectly (e.g., through sub-contracting or other arrangements), to removable or illegal aliens."

These actions came as border czar Tom Homan intensified immigration enforcement efforts across the country, leading to the removal of 11,000 migrants who had been charged with or convicted of crimes.

Some deported migrants have been transported to the U.S. military base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, while others have been flown back to their home countries, such as Venezuela and Colombia. Colombia, in particular, faces mounting pressure due to President Trump's warning of potential import tariffs.