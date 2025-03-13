Pakistan Train Siege Ends: 346 Hostages Rescued, 33 Militants & 21 Passengers Killed in Brutal Standoff

Pakistan's military has freed nearly 346 hostages after a deadly standoff with armed militants who hijacked a train in Balochistan. The operation, which ended on Wednesday, left dozens dead, including hostages, soldiers, and militants.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist group, claimed responsibility for the attack. Authorities said 21 hostages were executed by the militants, while one soldier also lost his life. At least 35 militants were killed during the rescue mission, according to security sources.

The hijacking took place on Tuesday when the Jaffer Express, carrying about 450 passengers from Quetta to Peshawar, came under heavy gunfire while passing through a tunnel. The attackers stormed the train and took passengers hostage.

Brutal Attack Sparks Fear

Eyewitnesses recalled the terrifying moments when militants opened fire. A female passenger described the chaos as feeling like "the Day of Judgment." She said she fled the attack and walked for two hours to reach safety.

Passenger Mohammad Ashraf reported seeing over 100 armed men on the train. He claimed that women and children were not harmed. However, security officials accused the militants of using civilians as human shields.

Pakistan's military launched an immediate operation to confront the attackers. Authorities believe the assailants were in contact with handlers based in Afghanistan. The Pakistani government has long accused Afghanistan of providing safe havens for militants, a claim that Taliban leaders deny.

Growing Insurgency in Balochistan

The hijacking is part of a decades-long insurgency in Balochistan. The province, rich in minerals, has seen rising violence from separatist groups demanding political autonomy and economic development.

Balochistan's ethnic Baloch population has long felt marginalized and discriminated against by the federal government. Tensions have escalated further since China invested heavily in the region's Gwadar port, a key part of Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative.

The port, often referred to as "the next Dubai," has been a frequent target of militant attacks. Chinese workers have been killed in several bombings over the years, raising concerns about security in the region.

Security Fears Intensify

Analysts believe the latest attack signals a dangerous shift in militant tactics. Abdul Basit, a Senior Associate Fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, said Pakistan's strategy to tackle Baloch insurgents is failing.

"The insurgency has evolved in both strategy and scale. The government's current policies are not working," Basit said.

The BLA has carried out some of Pakistan's deadliest attacks in recent years. In November, a suicide bombing at a train station in Quetta killed over two dozen people. The previous month, militants targeted a convoy of Chinese engineers, resulting in two deaths.

Government Vows Action

Following the attack, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the militants, calling them "terrorists with no connection to Islam, Pakistan, or Balochistan." He vowed to "eliminate terrorism from the country."

Security experts warn that urgent action is needed. Basit noted that China, Pakistan's key ally, is closely watching the situation.

"This attack has gained global attention. It will worry China, which has major investments in Balochistan," he said. "Pakistan needs a major security reset."

With tensions rising, Pakistan faces increasing pressure to curb insurgent violence. The government is expected to tighten security measures, but whether this will prevent future attacks remains uncertain.