Paige Shiver: Sherrone Moore's Love Interest Is Daughter of NFL Star Jeff Shiver Who Handed Over Details of Her Affair after Being Fired from Job

Newly fired Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore — who was allegedly armed with a knife — is accused of breaking into the apartment of his recently promoted executive assistant, Paige Shiver, who is the daughter of longtime Chicago Bears scout Jeff Shiver, according to new details.

Moore, 39, was taken into custody on Wednesday after Pittsfield Township police responded to a call around 4 p.m. reporting an alleged assault of a woman at her apartment, according to a statement from authorities. Public records reviewed by The New York Post show that the address — part of a modern apartment complex where a one-bedroom unit costs about $1,800 a month — is the Shiver's home.

Moore's Secret Love Interest

According to police dispatch audio, a woman called 911 claiming that Moore — in his second year as head coach of the Wolverines — was carrying a knife and had been stalking her "for months." The recording also suggests Moore threatened to hurt himself during the incident, then took off on foot. Officers later found him at a nearby church, where he was arrested.

It's still unclear whether the caller was Shiver, 32.

Shiver — who often posted photos of herself on the sidelines at Michigan games but has made her social media accounts private in the last day — saw her salary rise by 55% over the past fiscal year, increasing from $58,025 to $90,000, according to public records.

The West Lafayette, Indiana, native and Purdue alum was promoted to executive assistant to the head coach in mid-November.

A resurfaced Big Ten Network clip also shows Shiver and Moore standing together at a Michigan women's lacrosse game in April 2024.

Screenshots from Shiver's now-private Instagram account show that Moore had liked her photos as far back as 2021.

Shiver, a glamorous blonde, and Moore's wife, Kelli, also followed each other on Instagram.

The incident at Shiver's apartment took place shortly after Moore — who married Kelli in 2015 and shares three daughters with her — was fired by athletic director Warde Manuel for an "inappropriate" relationship with an unnamed staff member.

Rumors Come True

Rumors about Moore's behavior had been circulating within the program for some time, according to the Maize and Blue Review. The chatter reportedly grew loud enough that Manuel questioned both Moore and the staffer directly — and even told anyone who brought him evidence that he would fire Moore "on the spot."

Things reached a breaking point on Monday, when Moore was told he should no longer work directly with the staffer, according to the outlet. Instead of moving her to another role within the football program or athletic department, he chose to fire her.

The woman then reportedly went to athletic director Warde Manuel and handed over detailed proof of the affair.

On Wednesday evening, Manuel announced that Moore had been terminated "with cause," a designation that allows the university to avoid paying out the remaining portion of his contract — estimated to be between $14 million and $16.5 million.

After being informed of his firing, Moore reportedly left the team facility and went straight to Shiver's apartment just south of Ann Arbor.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday after spending two nights in the Washtenaw County Jail. Officials have not yet released details about his charges.

In the meantime, Biff Poggi has stepped in as interim head coach for the 18th-ranked Wolverines, who will close out their 2025 season against No. 13 Texas in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Eve.