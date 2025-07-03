Paediatrician Arrested for Killing 4-Year-Old Daughter, Staging Her Drowning at Miami Airbnb Amid Custody Dispute

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals Oklahoma City Metro Fugitive Task Force, announced the arrest of 36-year-old Dr. Neha Gupta on Wednesday.

Gupta's arrest comes days after her 4-year-old daughter was found unresponsive and submerged at the deep end of the swimming pool at a short-term Airbnb she had rented out in Florida, as reported by News 9.

The Miami-Dade County's 911 dispatcher received a call just before 4 a.m. on June 27 about a juvenile in the pool. The arrest warrant stated that when officers arrived at the scene, they found the child unresponsive and submerged in the deep end of the pool. Less than an hour later, doctors pronounced her dead.

Medical Examiner Found that the Girl was Dead Before Entering the Swimming Pool, Had Injuries Consistent with Asphyxiation by Smothering

A few days later, on June 29, the Miami-Dade medical examiner told police that the victim's lungs and stomach did not contain water and was considered "dry."

In her opinion, the young girl died before entering the swimming pool. Further, preliminary findings suggested her injuries were consistent with asphyxiation by smothering. According to the arrest warrant for Gupta, the young girl's father didn't know the two had left the state together.

Gupta and the Child's Father Were Involved in an Ongoing Custody Battle

Oklahoma court documents also showed an ongoing custody battle between Gupta and her ex-husband. In May, the court ordered Gupta to undergo a psych evaluation. On Wednesday, Gupta was arrested at a house in Edmond. Oklahoma City Police said there have been 10 calls to that house since July 2022.

OU Health System told News 9 on Wednesday that it suspended Dr. Gupta on May 30. Since then, the health system said it has terminated her employment, including her position with the University of Oklahoma.

Dr. Gupta is now waiting for extradition to Florida, according to local law enforcement. In Florida, first-degree murder is punishable by the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.