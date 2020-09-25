A nephew of the Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar stated that he has found $25 million in cash hidden inside the wall of one of the homes of the infamous criminal. Nicolas Escobar claimed that a 'vision' told him precisely where to look out for the money inside the home in Medellin, Colombia, where he is currently residing, as per reports.

The nephew of the deceased drug lord told the local television network Red+ Noticia that it was not the first time that he found cash in the safe houses of his uncle, where he stashed it while evading the authorities. "Every time I sat in the dining room and looked towards the car park, I saw a man entering the place and disappearing," he stated. "The smell was astonishing. A smell 100 times worse than something that had died," he added.

Money Found in Escobar's Home

The nephew mentioned that he also found a gold pen, typewriter, satellite phones, and an undeveloped roll of film. The local media confirmed that the decades-old money bills are of no use today. Nicolas Escobar also talked about the relationship with his uncle, in the interview. He discussed an incident in which he got kidnapped by thugs who were attempting to find the narco-terrorist. "I was tortured for seven hours," he said while mentioned that two of his workers were attacked with a chainsaw.

The drug lord Escobar was killed in a police encounter in 1993, he was believed to be the seventh richest person in the world that earned him the name 'King of Cocaine'. There are many rumors about his hidden fortunes after his death. He founded his cartel in the late 1970s and by the 1980s he was smuggling 80 percent of the cocaine that was sold in the US. The officials of Colombia estimated that over 5,000 people got killed during the period the drug-related violence.