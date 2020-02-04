Notorious Colombian mafia king Pablo Escobar's brother Roberto De Jesus Escobar Gaviria has been into a lot of businesses for quite some time. Among the businesses he runs under Escobar Inc, he also has a smartphone company called Pablo Phone Ltd. This company is out to kill Samsung's upcoming foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold 2, with a device named Escobar Fold 2 which has been showcased on its official website.

Escobar style

The website explicitly mentions intent to kill Samsung foldable devices with the Escobar Fold 2. The site features numerous videos and images flaunting the device design along with price, specifications and models. Besides, it has multiple videos showing gorgeous Playboy models displaying the Escobar Inc foldable smartphone with extra oomph.

One of the videos shows a bikini-clad model destroying a Galaxy Fold smartphone with a hammer and every other possible force.

The content

Escobar Inc has not left any stone unturned to make the website convincing. The content is available in multiple languages including Spanish, Italian, French and Hindi. Among those pitching for the Escobar device are professional voice artist Clint Morrison and models including Kristina Yakimova (Miss Playboy Russia 2017) and Playboy girls like Anzhelika Lesik, Julia Abrams and Marianna Makarina.

The Escobar Fold 2

The upcoming smartphone dubbed Escobar Fold 2 has a similar foldable display with metallic gold finish. It would be available in two storage editions - 128 GB and 512 GB. The 128 GB edition would house 8 GB RAM, while the 512 GB device would come with 12 GB RAM. Both the Escobar Fold 2 editions would run on SnapDragon 855 SoC and run on the Android 10 operating system.

The foldable touchscreen smartphone would incorporate a 12 MP f/1.5-2.4, 27mm wide-angle lens having 1/2.55-inch, 1.4µm, Dual Pixel PDAF lens, one 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm telephoto lens with AF, OIS, and 2x optical zoom and a 16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm ultrawide sensor accompanied by an LED flash.

The device houses a 7.3-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED display with 1536 x 2152 pixels resolution count and ~362 pixels-per-inch, and a 6-inch Super AMOLED display with 720 x 1680 pixels resolution. It also has a 4,380 mAh battery and has a selfie camera of 10 MP.

The 128 GB edition of Escobar Fold 2 is available for $349, while the 512 GB edition can be purchased for $549.