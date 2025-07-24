Ozzy Osbourne's Death Brings Back Shocking Cat-Killing Confession from His Darkest Days

Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary frontman of Black Sabbath, died on Tuesday at the age of 76. Known as the "Prince of Darkness," Osbourne was a key figure in shaping heavy metal music. Just weeks before his passing, he performed a final farewell show in Birmingham, England — the hometown of Black Sabbath. The concert was a 10-hour tribute featuring Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Jack Black, Steven Tyler, and more, and was hosted by actor Jason Momoa.

As the world remembers his iconic music career, one disturbing story from his past has resurfaced. During one of the darkest periods of his life in the early 1980s, Ozzy admitted to killing 17 of his pet cats. The shocking confession came during a 2007 interview with The Scotsman.

At the time of the incident, Ozzy was battling severe drug and alcohol addiction. He had just ended his first marriage and was in the early days of his relationship with Sharon Osbourne. The stress, combined with substance abuse, led to a terrifying mental breakdown.

Ozzy confessed that in a drug-induced state, he picked up a shotgun and fatally shot all 17 cats in his home. He later described the moment as one of the most horrifying and lowest points of his life. He said he lost control completely and that the experience still haunts him.

His wife Sharon later found him in a deeply disturbed state — hiding under a piano, dressed in a white suit, holding a shotgun in one hand and a knife in the other. The image remains one of the most disturbing stories from Osbourne's life, reflecting the devastating grip addiction had on him.

Fans across the world have expressed both sadness over his death and shock as this story circulates again. Though Ozzy's life was filled with controversies, his openness about addiction and recovery made him a complex and relatable figure to many.

Despite his past struggles, Ozzy eventually turned his life around, remaining married to Sharon and continuing to make music for decades. His legacy in rock will be remembered not just for the chaos, but for the incredible music that inspired generations.