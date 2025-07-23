Ozzy Osbourne: Black Sabbath Members, Celebrities, Fans Pay Tribute to Rock Icon

Ozzy Osbourne, the frontman of Black Sabbath and heavy metal legend, passed away at the age of 76 on Tuesday (July 22), nearly three weeks after his farewell performance at Villa Park in Birmingham. The rock icon, one of the most influential musicians in rock, died surrounded by family, having recently played with support from musicians such as Guns 'n' Roses and Metallica.

Shortly after the family released a statement announcing his passing, tributes began flooding in from around the world for the "Prince of Darkness." The statement did not disclose a cause of death, but it was known that Osbourne had faced extensive health issues, including Parkinson's disease, in recent years.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time," the statement read.

From his bandmates, Tony Iommi, Bill Ward, and Geezer Butler, to celebrities such as Elton John, Billie Joe Armstrong, and Rod Stewart, paid their respects to the Birmingham-born musician. Fans also shared their tributes to the rock icon through various social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter).

Tributes to Ozzy Osbourne:

Where will I find you now? In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls, no, you're forever in my heart. Deepest condolences to Sharon and all family members. RIP Sincere regrets to all the fans. Never goodbye. Thank you forever. - Bill Ward

RIP @OzzyOsbourne - Like so many today's news hit us with shock and sadness. Just two weeks ago, we were united celebrating the legend of Black Sabbath. Ozzy, thank you for everything. Simply put, none of us would be us without you. Our thoughts are with the Osbourne family. - US thrash metal band Anthrax.

So sad to hear the news. He was also one of the funniest people I've ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love. Elton John.

Much luv to Sharon and the beautiful Osbourne Family. So sorry to hear of your loss. Rest easy Ozzy. - Jon Bon Jovi.

Bye, bye Ozzy. Sleep well, my friend. I'll see you up there – later rather than sooner - Rod Stewart.

No words. We love you Ozzy - Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong.

So sad! A great loss to all that loved him. - AC/DC.

We lost our dear friend today today. Ozzy was a pioneer, a guiding force for all in hard rock and metal, and a great guy too. Lemmy and Ozzy were brothers in arms who enjoyed many adventures together, and his loss is seismic. RIP Ozzy, we will always love and celebrate you... - Metal band band Motörhead.

I thought Ozzy would outlive us all. Thank you for keeping us going on those long road trips. RIP Prince of Darkness. - WWE star Drew McIntyre.

Heartbroken to hear of Ozzy's passing. A true legend, and a gentle soul beneath the wild spirit. My love and deepest condolences to my dear friend Sharon and all the family. Rest in peace, Ozzy - your music and magic will live on forever. - Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York.

Remembering my brother in music, Ozzy Osbourne. I've always looked back at this commercial we shot in '03 so fondly. The last time we spoke was backstage of Dancing with The Stars season 9, when he told me how much he loved the Osmond song, "Crazy Horses"...talk about crazy! Thank you for always bringing your authentic personality to everything you've touched. From Crazy Horses to Crazy Trains, Rest In Peace. - American singer and television host Donny Osmond.