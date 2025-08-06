Ozzy Osbourne Cause of Death Revealed: Iconic Black Sabbath Singer Died Aged 76 'Surrounded by Love' Leaving World of Heavy Metal Shattered

Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death has been revealed. The iconic Black Sabbath lead singer suddenly died at the age of 76 on July 22 from cardiac arrest, acute myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease, and Parkinson's disease, according to a death certificate obtained by The Sun on Tuesday.

The document was filed by his daughter, Aimee Osbourne, at a registry office in London, according to The New York Times. Ozzy's family had earlier confirmed his death in a statement. "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," the heartbreaking statement from his family read.

Was Suffering from Multiple Ailments

"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis," the statement added. The legendary musician was buried last Thursday near the lake at his home in Buckinghamshire.

Around 110 guests attended the private ceremony, including family members, music industry figures, and his longtime guitarist Zakk Wylde, who led the somber procession.

"The day was incredibly emotional," a source told the Sun. "Pictures of Ozzy were dotted throughout the house and a photograph of him was given to everyone who attended to take home with them."

"Ozzy wanted his final place of rest to be at home and he is buried at a beautiful point on the lake," the source added.

A emotional funeral procession was held the day before the ceremony, winding through the streets of Ozzy's hometown, Birmingham, England.

His widow, Sharon, 72, along with their children—Kelly, 40, Jack, 39, Aimee, 41—and his son Louis, 50, joined thousands of fans in paying their final respects to the legendary heavy metal figure.

Ozzy's grieving family members wore all-black outfits, each adding personal touches to honor his memory. Photoes from the procession captured an emotional Sharon embracing Kelly and holding Jack's hands as she wept before a memorial dedicated to Ozzy, where the family placed purple flowers.

Sharon and the children walked closely behind as the hearse transporting the Prince of Darkness' body made its way along Birmingham's well-known Broad Street, stopping briefly at the Black Sabbath Bench and Bridge.

A Star Is Gone

Ozzy's death came over five years after he publicly revealed his Parkinson's disease diagnosis in January 2020. Born John Michael Osbourne on December 3, 1948, in Birmingham, England, he earned the nickname "Ozzy" during his early school years.

Though he faced a tough upbringing, music became a vital escape and source of expression for him. Struggling with dyslexia, learning didn't come easy for Osbourne. He also revealed that he was sexually abused by bullies at the age of 11 and remembered trying to commit suicide during his teenage years.

Osbourne credited The Beatles—particularly their 1964 hit "She Loves You"—as the spark that ignited his passion for a career in music.

At 15, Osbourne dropped out of school and took on various manual labor jobs. By the time he was 17, he served six weeks at Winson Green prison after being unable to pay a fine for stealing from a clothing shop.

After his release, Osbourne teamed up with his friend Geezer Butler to form their first band, Rare Breed, with Ozzy taking on the role of lead singer.

In 1967, Osbourne co-founded Black Sabbath, a band widely credited with helping to shape the heavy metal genre. They produced legendary tracks such as "Paranoid," "War Pigs," and "Iron Man," which became defining songs of the movement.

Both the band and Ozzy frequently faced criticism for the dark and occasionally "satanic" nature of their lyrics and themes.

"When we started gigging way back when, as soon as we started playing this song's opening chords, young girls in the audience would f–king freak out," Osbourne told NME in 2016. "They thought we were Satan's f–king friends or something."

"That's when the whole 'Prince of Darkness' s–t started," he explained about the origin of his nickname. "When people get excited about Halloween coming around each year, all I think is, 'Well, we used to have Halloween every f–king night."

In 1979, Ozzy was fired from Black Sabbath due to his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction—something he later described as feeling hypocritical, given the band's own lifestyle. "I'd be lying if I said I didn't feel betrayed by what happened with Black Sabbath," he wrote in his 2009 memoir "I Am Ozzy."

"We were four blokes who'd grown up together a few streets apart. We were like family, like brothers. And firing me for being f–ked up was hypocritical bulls–t. We were all f–ked up."

"If you're stoned, and I'm stoned, and you're telling me that I'm fired because I'm stoned, how can that be? Because I'm slightly more stoned than you are?" he added.

That's when Sharon, the daughter of Black Sabbath's manager Don Arden, stepped in to take charge of Ozzy's career as a solo artist.

Ozzy went on to release 12 solo albums, featuring iconic tracks like "Crazy Train," "Mama, I'm Coming Home," and "No More Tears."