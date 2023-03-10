Oscars 2023 Live: How to Watch the 95th Academy Awards ceremony from Australia, Canada, and More

Oscars 2023 will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12. The 95th Academy Awards ceremony will begin with a worldwide live broadcast at 8 pm EST. People from various parts of the globe can watch it for free over the air through local ABC stations.

Online platforms, such as Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV, and FuboTV, will stream the star-studded event live online for free to the new subscribers with the free trial offer. People without cable or satellite subscriptions can watch the annual award ceremony live online for free by subscribing to these online streaming services.

People in the US can watch the 95th Academy Awards ceremony live online for free on ABC, ABC.com, or the ABC App. International viewers from over 200 territories worldwide can watch the award ceremony through various platforms. Here is a complete guide to watching the Oscars 2023 live online for free from anywhere.

AFRICA - M-NET / DStv Now

ALBANIA - DigitAlb / Top Channel

ARMENIA - 1 TV

AUSTRALIA - Seven / 7 Plus

AUSTRIA, ALTO ADIGE - ORF 1

BALTICS (ESTONIA, LATVIA, LITHUANIA) - Kanal 2, Kanal 7, Kanal 7+, Duo 3, Duo 4, Duo 5, Duo 6, Filmzone, Filmzone+, Kidzone, KINO 7, SEMEIKA

BELGIUM (FLEMISH) - Play6, Play More Cinema, GoPlay

BELGIUM (FRENCH), LUXEMBOURG (FRENCH) - Proximus TV, Pickx

BOLIVIA - Unitel

BOSNIA & HERZEGOVINA - Federalna Televizija (FTV)

BULGARIA - Nova Television (NTV)

CANADA - CTV, CTV2

COSTA RICA - Teletica Channel 7

CROATIA - HRT 1, HRT 2

CYPRUS - Movies Best HD

CZECHIA / CZECH REPUBLIC - CT1, CT2, CT Art

DENMARK - Live Broadcast & Catch-up: TV2, TV2 Play, TV2 Zulu; Next Day: DR2

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Telesistema Dominicano Canal 11

EL SALVADOR - Canal 2

FINLAND - YLE Teema Fem, Yle Areena

FRANCE, ANDORRA, MONACO, MAURITIUS - CANAL+, Canal+ On Demand, Canal Plus Decalle, Canal Plus Cinema, Canal Plus Sport, Canal+ Family, Canal+ Series

GEORGIA - Imedi TV

GERMANY, AUSTRIA, ALTO ADIGE, LIECHTENSTEIN, LUXEMBOURG (GERMAN), SWITZERLAND (GERMAN) - Pro 7, ProSieben MAXX, Kabel1, Kabel1 Doku, Sat.1, Sat.1 Gold, SIXX, Joyn/Maxdome

GREECE - OTE TV

GUATEMALA - Canal 31 TV Azteca Guate, Canal 35 a+ Guate

HONDURAS - Canal 7

HONG KONG - ViuTV, ViuTVsix

HUNGARY - Disney+

ICELAND - SYN: Leigan, Stod 2, Channel 2

INDIA - Disney+ Hotstar

INDIA, BANGLADESH, BHUTAN, NEPAL, SRI LANKA - Star Movies, Star Movies Select, Star World, Star World Premiere HD, Star One, Star Plus, Star Gold, Star Utsav, Fox, Fox Crime, FX, Vijay

INDONESIA - Disney+ Hotstar

IRELAND - RTE, RTE 2, RTE Player

ISRAEL - DBS / Yes Movies HD

ITALY, MALTA, MONACO, SLOVENIA (ITALIAN), SWITZERLAND (ITALIAN) - SKY Italia

JAPAN - Wowow

LATIN AMERICA & CARIBBEAN - TNT, HBO Max, CNN Chile

MALAYSIA - ASTRO RIA, ASTRO GO, Showcase Movies, Primetime

MEXICO - AZTECA 7, AZTECA 13

MIDDLE EAST & NORTH AFRICA - OSN, OSN+, Dubai One

MONGOLIA - Edutainment TV Channel, Moviebox Channel

MONTENEGRO - TVCG1 (RTCG)

NETHERLANDS - Filmbox, Film 1 (and Canal Digitaal, KPN, Ziggo)

NEW ZEALAND - TVNZ 7, TV2, 7Plus, TVNZ+

NORTH MACEDONIA - MKRTV

NORWAY - Disney+

PANAMA - Telemetro Canal 13, RPC Canal 4, Oye Canal 7

PHILIPPINES - Disney+

POLAND - Canal+, Player+, myCanal

PORTUGAL - RTP 1

ROMANIA, MOLDOVA - Pro TV, Pro Cinema

SERBIA - Radio Televizija Srbije (RTS)

SINGAPORE - Channel 5, meWATCH, CNA

SOUTH KOREA - OCN, OCN Movies, OCN Movies 2, TVN

SPAIN, ANDORRA - MOVISTAR, MOVISTAR+, Movistar Accion, Movistar Comedia, Movistar Drama, Movistar Estrenos, Movistar Estrenos 2, Movistar Series, Movistar Series 2, #0 por Movistar Plus+

SWEDEN - TV4, TV4 Play, C More

SWITZERLAND (GERMAN) - SRF1, SRF zwei

TAIWAN - Taiwan Television (TTV)

THAILAND - True Movie Hits HD, True Film 1, TrueID, TrueVisions Now

UKRAINE - Suspilne Kultura

UNITED KINGDOM, IRELAND - SKY UK, BSKYB, NOW TV, Sky One, Sky Living, Sky On Demand, SKY GO, Sky Go SVOD, Sky News, Sky Arts

Uruguay - Teledoce / Canal 12

VIETNAM - K+, K+ CINE

Oscar Awards 2023 will kick-start with the red carpet arrivals at 1 pm EST. Linsey Davis and Whit Johnson will host the event titled On the Red Carpet Live: Countdown to Oscars 95. It will feature nominees' interviews. The pre-show will begin shortly after the red carpet-arrivals. The countdown to the Oscars lead-in show will start at 6.30 pm EST. Vanessa Hudgens, Lilly Singh, and Ashley Graham will host the show. It will feature presenters, performers, and various Oscar nominees with backstage assistance from TikToker Reece Feldman. Jimmy Kimmel will host the main award ceremony.

Presenters and Performers

Halle Berry, Nicole Kidman, Jessica Chastain, Riz Ahmed, Jennifer Connelly, Troy Kotsur, Questlove, Ariana DeBose, Glenn Close, Samuel L. Jackson, John Travolta, Harrison Ford, Salma Hayek Pinault, Florence Pugh, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Hudson, Antonio Banderas, Andrew Garfield, Melissa McCarthy, Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Pedro Pascal, Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, Fabelman Paul Dano, Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson, Janelle MonÃ¡e, Halle Bailey, John Cho, Cara Delevingne, Eva Longoria, ZoÃ« SaldaÃ±a, Andie MacDowell, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Elizabeth Olsen, Elizabeth Banks, Donnie Yen, and Deepika Padukone will present the awards this year.

Sofia Carson and Diane Warren will perform Applause from Tell It Like a Woman. Rihanna will perform Lift Me Up From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will perform Naatu Naatu from RRR. David Byrne, Son Lux, and Stephanie Hsu will perform This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once during the 95th Academy Awards ceremony. Meanwhile, Grammy winner Lenny Kravitz will deliver the In Memoriam performance.

Nomination List

Everything Everywhere All at Once topped the nomination list with 11 nods, followed by All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisheri with nine nominations each.

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front by Malte Grunert, Producer

Avatar: The Way of Water by James Cameron and Jon Landau, Producers

The Banshees of Inisherin by Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers

Elvis by Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, Producers

Everything Everywhere All at Once by Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers

The Fabelmans by Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, Producers

TÃ¡r by Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, Producers

Top Gun: Maverick by Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers

Triangle of Sadness by Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, Producers

Women Talking by Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, Producers

Best Director

Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans

Todd Field for TÃ¡r

Ruben Ã–stlund for Triangle of Sadness

Best Lead Actor

Austin Butler for Elvis

Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser for The Whale

Paul Mescal for Aftersun

Bill Nighy for Living

Best Lead Actress

Cate Blanchett for TÃ¡r

Ana de Armas for Blonde

Andrea Riseborough for To Leslie

Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson for The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry for Causeway

Judd Hirsch for The Fabelmans"

Barry Keoghan for The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau for The Whale

Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front - Screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - Written by Rian Johnson

Living - Written by Kazuo Ishiguro

Top Gun: Maverick - Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

Women Talking - Screenplay by Sarah Polley

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin - Written by Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once - Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans - Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner

TÃ¡r - Written by Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness - Written by Ruben Ã–stlund

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front by James Friend

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths by Darius Khondji

Elvis by Mandy Walker

Empire of Light by Roger Deakins

TÃ¡r by Florian Hoffmeister

Best Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes by Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed by Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov

Fire of Love by Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman

A House Made of Splinters by Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica HellstrÃ¶m

Navalny by Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

Best Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers by Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

Haulout by Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev

How Do You Measure a Year? by Jay Rosenblatt

The Martha Mitchell Effect by Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison

Stranger at the Gate by Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin by Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

Elvis by Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond

Everything Everywhere All at Once by Paul Rogers

TÃ¡r by Monika Willi

Top Gun: Maverick by Eddie Hamilton

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front from Germany

Argentina, 1985 from Argentina

Close from Belgium

EO from Poland

The Quiet Girl from Ireland

Best Original Song

Applause from Tell It Like a Woman - Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick - Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler

Naatu Naatu from RRR - Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose

This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once - Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front - Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper

Avatar: The Way of Water - Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole

Babylon - Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino

Elvis - Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn

The Fabelmans - Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O'Hara

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front by Frank Petzold, Viktor MÃ¼ller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar

Avatar: The Way of Water by Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

The Batman by Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever by Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick

Top Gun: Maverick by Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On by Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish by Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

The Sea Beast by Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

Turning Red by Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud

The Flying Sailor by Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby

Ice Merchants by JoÃ£o Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano

My Year of Dicks by Sara GunnarsdÃ³ttir and Pamela Ribon

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It by Lachlan Pendragon

Best Costume Design

Babylon by Mary Zophres

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever by Ruth Carter

Elvis by Catherine Martin

Everything Everywhere All at Once by Shirley Kurata

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris by Jenny Beavan

Best Live Action Short

An Irish Goodbye by Tom Berkeley and Ross White

Ivalu by Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan

Le Pupille by Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso CuarÃ³n

Night Ride by Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen

The Red Suitcase by Cyrus Neshvad

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front by Heike Merker and Linda EisenhamerovÃ¡

The Batman by Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever by Camille Friend and Joel Harlow

Elvis by Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti

The Whale by Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front by Volker Bertelmann

Babylon by Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin by Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All at Once by Son Lux

The Fabelmans by John Williams

Best Sound