Oscars 2021: Halle Berry Debuts New Bob Haircut on the Red Carpet, Sparks Memes on Twitter

Halle Berry showed off her new look as she stepped out on the red carpet at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station Los Angeles on Sunday, April 25.

The 54-year-old actress debuted a choppy new microbob haircut and baby bangs. The look was created by hairstylist Sara Seward.Berry complimented her new angled bob with a purple Dolce and Gabbana gown.

Before appearing on the red carpet, Halle took to her Instagram Stories and posted a photo of hair locks on the floor, hinting to her fans that she had cut her shoulder-length hair.

Twitter Reactions

Berry has experimented with her hair over the years and some fans seemed to love the actress' new look. "Halle Berry came to slay," one fan said. "I love the new hairstyle..but NOBODY can rock that Halle cut like Halle... i miss it sooooooo much!!!!!!!" another stated. "I love Halle Berry's short haircut. She is always amazing with short hair," another user tweeted in part.

However, not everyone was a fan of Berry's latest hairstyle. While some joked that the John Wick star chopped her locks herself, others compared her to Lord Farquaad from Shrek and drew similarities to the mortifying haircut scene from Fleabag.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Berry's Iconic Pixie Cut

Prior to the Oscars, Berry had sported longer hair, just past shoulder-length to be precise. However, it is not the first time Berry has worn short hair to the Oscars. She made history as the first Black woman to win Best Actress back in 2002 for her role in Monster's Ball while wearing her iconic pixie cut.

Berry has previously credited her infamous pixie cut for her big break in Hollywood. "I think that was because the directors and producers actually saw me," Berry has said in the past. "Before that, I had long hair like every other girl like me. When I got this haircut, I felt like my best self."

Berry is no stranger to dramatic hair changes. In 2019, she also attended the premiere of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum with an edgy undercut.