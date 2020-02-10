The results of the 92nd Academy Awards are out. The event was held at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre. South Korean movie Parasite created history as it won four awards – Best Picture, Best Director (Bong Joon Ho), Best Original Screenplay award (Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won) and Best International Feature Film.
Parasite became the first Asian movie to win four Oscar awards. The movie was produced by Kwak Sin Ae and director Bong Joon Ho. With this, Parasite also made history by becoming the first-ever foreign film to win the Best Picture award.
The Best Actress award was bagged by Renée Zellweger for her performance in Judy. The Best actor award was conferred upon Joaquin Phoenix for his performance in Joker.
While Brad Pitt won his first Oscar in the Actor in a Supporting Role category for Once Upon in a Hollywood, Laura Dern won the award for Actress in a Supporting Role for the movie Marriage Story.
Best Picture
Parasite (South Korea)
Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Jonn Ho (Producers)
Best Actor
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Best Actress
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best director
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Actress in a supporting role
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Actor in a supporting role
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best animated feature film
Toy Story 4
Best original song
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again", Rocketman
Best original screenplay
Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin Won, Parasite
Best adapted screenplay
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Best international feature film
Parasite (South Korea)
Best documentary
American Factory
Best visual effects
1917
Best cinematography
Roger Deakins,1917
Best production design
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best costume design
Jacqueline Durran, Little Women
Best makeup and hairstyling
Bombshell
Best film editing
Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland, Ford v Ferrari
Best original score
Hildur Guonadottir, Joker
Best sound editing
Ford v Ferrari
Best sound mixing
1917
Best documentary short subject
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
Best animated short film
Hair Love
Best live-action short film
The Neighbors' Window