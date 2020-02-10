The results of the 92nd Academy Awards are out. The event was held at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre. South Korean movie Parasite created history as it won four awards – Best Picture, Best Director (Bong Joon Ho), Best Original Screenplay award (Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won) and Best International Feature Film.

Parasite became the first Asian movie to win four Oscar awards. The movie was produced by Kwak Sin Ae and director Bong Joon Ho. With this, Parasite also made history by becoming the first-ever foreign film to win the Best Picture award.

The Best Actress award was bagged by Renée Zellweger for her performance in Judy. The Best actor award was conferred upon Joaquin Phoenix for his performance in Joker.

While Brad Pitt won his first Oscar in the Actor in a Supporting Role category for Once Upon in a Hollywood, Laura Dern won the award for Actress in a Supporting Role for the movie Marriage Story.

Best Picture

Parasite (South Korea)

Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Jonn Ho (Producers)

Best Actor

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best Actress

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best director

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Actress in a supporting role

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Actor in a supporting role

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best animated feature film

Toy Story 4

Best original song

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again", Rocketman

Best original screenplay

Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin Won, Parasite

Best adapted screenplay

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Best international feature film

Parasite (South Korea)

Best documentary

American Factory

Best visual effects

1917

Best cinematography

Roger Deakins,1917

Best production design

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best costume design

Jacqueline Durran, Little Women

Best makeup and hairstyling

Bombshell

Best film editing

Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland, Ford v Ferrari

Best original score

Hildur Guonadottir, Joker

Best sound editing

Ford v Ferrari

Best sound mixing

1917

Best documentary short subject

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)

Best animated short film

Hair Love

Best live-action short film

The Neighbors' Window