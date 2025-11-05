Orlando 15-Year-Old Killed Classmate After He Bumped into Him and Refused to Apologize; To be Tried as an Adult

A 15-year-old Florida student is being tried as an adult after allegedly shooting and killing a classmate who accidentally bumped into him and refused to apologize.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the shooting occurred around 2:45 p.m. on October 9 at Vogt-Meloon Park on West Oak Ridge Road in Orlando. When deputies from the Orange County Sheriff's Office arrived, they found 16-year-old Pinien Dalmacy with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head. He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after.

Redding Became Angry After Dalmacy Bumped into Him in School Hallway and Refused to Apologize

Witnesses identified the shooter as Jacori Antonio Redding. Investigators learned that earlier that day, Redding became angry when Dalmacy bumped into him in the hallway of Oak Ridge High School. After Dalmacy refused to apologize, Redding allegedly challenged him to a fight at a nearby park.

On the way to the park, Redding was reportedly taunting Dalmacy and flashing gang signs. When the fight began, Dalmacy threw the first punch, and the two started scuffling. During the altercation, Redding allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Dalmacy. The entire incident was captured on video, confirming witness statements, deputies said.

Redding Claimed He Shot Dalmacy in Self-Defense

Following the shooting, Redding returned to the school, where deputies confronted him. He claimed self-defense and admitted to carrying the firearm in his backpack. He was arrested and charged with manslaughter, possession of a firearm on school property, and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Court documents revealed that Redding had nearly 40 disciplinary issues at school, about half involving fights. Investigators also uncovered a text message from two months earlier in which he expressed an intention to bring a gun to a fistfight and shoot someone — the very act he is now accused of committing.

At the time of the shooting, Redding was already out on bond for a grand theft of a motor vehicle charge. He is currently being held without bond at the Orange County Jail, with his next court hearing scheduled for Wednesday.