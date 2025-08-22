Oregon Man Who Killed Ex-Girlfriend During Thanksgiving Following Argument Over Relatives Staying for the Holiday, Sentenced

A 32-year-old man is going to prison after being accused of killing his former girlfriend in 2023, Oregon officials said.

Richard David Simms Jr., 32, was accused of killing 40-year-old Nicole Davis in November 2023 after getting into an argument with her, according to an Aug. 20 press release by the Multnomah County district attorney. He was sentenced to spend 29 years in prison on Tuesday.

Two days before the murder, Simms punched Davis in the face, giving her a black eye, according to prosecutors. During the estrangement, Simms left the apartment they shared and came back angry after learning Davis' family was staying there for the Thanksgiving holiday, prosecutors said.

Her family ended up finding another place to stay, but when they got back to the apartment complex from the grocery store, Simms got into an argument with the family members, officials said.

Simms pulled out a gun and pointed it at Davis before pulling the trigger, officials said. The gun jammed the first time and Davis made an attempt to leave the house, but Simms got the firearm to start working and shot her thrice in the back, killing her.

"Domestic violence is one of the most insidious crimes we confront because it usually occurs in the shadows of intimate relationships. This case however, was among the most callous acts of indifference to human life I have ever witnessed—Ms. Davis was shot in the back in front of her own family, by a person who claimed to have loved her. It is a stark reminder of the devastation domestic violence brings, not only to the victims, but to their loved ones and our entire community," Multnomah County Senior Deputy District Attorney Glen Banfield said in the release.

Simms was arrested four months after the shooting. He was convicted on charges of manslaughter, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm, officials said. On Aug. 19, he was sentenced to 29 years in prison, prosecutors said. Multnomah County is part of the Portland area.