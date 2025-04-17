Oregon Man Who Killed Co-worker Over His Girlfriend's Claim That He Sexually Assaulted Her, Sentenced

A former worker at Dave's Killer Bread learned his fate for killing his co-worker in in a jealousy-driven act of revenge.

Cody James Denewith, 27, will spend 27 years in prison over the fatal shooting of his co-worker, Nathan Dean Anderson, on April 29, 2024, the Clackamas County District Attorney's Office said.

The company where they worked is known as a "second chance" employer, actively supporting the hiring of people with criminal backgrounds who seek to turn their lives around after being incarcerated.

Denewith Fatally Shot Anderson Because He Believed He Had Sexually Assaulted His Girlfriend While He was in Jail

Denewith, who had a previous gun conviction in Clatsop County and burglary in Oklahoma, used a Sig Sauer P365 handgun to shoot Anderson three times in the abdomen because he believed Anderson had sexually assaulted his girlfriend, Dominique Marie Britt.

In the days leading up to the shooting, Denewith had been arrested on a domestic violence charge against Britt and spent a few days in jail. Britt reportedly attended a gathering during that time period that also included Anderson, and she became intoxicated.

Britt, who lived with Denewith at a Milwaukie apartment, told him that Anderson had sexually assaulted her at the gathering. Three days before the shooting, Anderson, 25, Denewith told Britt he intended to kill his coworker and also sent text messages to family members seeking their help in the plot.

Britt Provided Denewith with the Handgun, Knowing that He was Going to Use it to Kill Anderson

On the day of the shooting, Denewith messaged Britt to pack some clothes for him and to get his "toy," a code word he used for his handgun. Britt, 27, complied with his request knowing fully that he intended to kill Anderson with the weapon.

On Monday, Denewith admitted to killing Anderson. He was sentenced for first-degree manslaughter and assault, but may be able to earn credit that might reduce his time in prison from 27 years.

In December, Britt pleaded guilty for her role in the crime. She was sentenced to nearly 13 years for manslaughter and unlawful use of a weapon.