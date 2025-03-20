Oregon City Man Who Killed, Dismembered Female Roommate and Then Reported Her Missing, Sentenced

A 48-year-old from Oregon City has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for the murder and dismemberment of his roommate, Kara Rayleen Taylor.

As reported by KATU, Jamon Peter Fritsch, who lived with Taylor at a home on Jefferson Street, was sentenced on March 19 after pleading guilty.

He was sentenced to life in prison at the Clackamas County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree murder in connection with the death of Taylor. He was also given a concurrent sentence for abuse of a corpse.

Taylor's Body was Found in a Landfill

Fritsch and Taylor were respiratory therapists and knew each other professionally. Taylor, 49, was last seen on July 25. Her disappearance prompted an investigation, leading to Fritsch's arrest on Aug. 7, 2023. Authorities executed search warrants at multiple locations, and a search of the Coffin Butte Landfill resulted in the discovery of Taylor's remains.

Oregon City Police Capt. David Edwins said, "Our detectives searched the landfill for about three days -- 35 to 40 hours. They moved approximately 4,000 to 7,000 tons of equipment with the help of the landfill company."

Fritsch Reported Taylor Missing to the Police

Court documents revealed that Fritsch reported Taylor's disappearance to the police. He made several trips to Home Depot to purchase items such as zip ties, tarps, and contractor bags. The FBI evidence team found blood in Fritsch's bathroom, bathtub, walls, bedroom, and on a saw.

Fritsch admitted to dismembering Taylor and placing parts of her body in different locations, believing the police would not find her remains. He described himself as a danger to the community, leading the court to set a no-bail hold.

Taylor's husband said his late wife moved in with a friend in Salem as they were experiencing marital problems and that "eventually moved in with someone she thought she knew from her college days, not knowing that Jamon Fritsch was a violent predator with a criminal history with violence against women."