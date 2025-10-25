Oregon City Man Charged with Killing Girlfriend During Argument; Teenage Son Allegedly Helped Him Dump Her Body

A 56-year-old Oregon City man was arrested on Thursday for the murder of his girlfriend in August, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office (CCSO). His teen son is also facing charges for helping him dispose the body.

According to the sheriff's office on Friday, William Glen Blake is accused of killing 38-year-old Jennifer Ruth Stuart during an argument on Aug. 15 at the home they shared on Hilltop Lane in Oregon City.

Stuart was found dead on Sept. 1 in the Mount Hood National Forest, off Forest Service Road 45 near South Hillockburn Road in Clackamas County.

The sheriff's office said they also arrested Blake's 15-year-old son for allegedly helping his father move Stuart's remains. Blake's 17-year-old son is also wanted by detectives, they said.

Blake was lodged in the Clackamas County Jail and charged with second-degree murder, second-degree abuse of a corpse, unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence.

Blake's 15-year-old son was taken to the Clackamas County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center and faces two charges; Second-degree abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Anyone who has additional information about the 17-year-old or a 2002 red and gray Chevy Avalance with Texas plates TFN3197 has been asked to contact the contact the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.The CCSO did not say if the 17-year-old son wanted by authorities is facing any charges.