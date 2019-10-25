The 23-year-old woman who was linked to the Orchard Towers murder incident was given fresh charges on Friday for behaving in a disorderly manner and her alleged association with co-accused bearing an offensive weapon.

Natalie Siow Yu Zhen was one of the seven people convicted for the murder case of Satheesh Noel Gobidass. She was charged with one count of consorting with another accused Tan Sen Yang, who allegedly had an knife in his possession on the day of the incident at Orchard Towers. The 23-year-old also faced another charge for behaving in a disorderly manner that morning on July 2. As per the charge sheet, Siow repeatedly tried to kick and push a group of people at the main entrance of Naughty Girl Club.

Last week, Siow's representative Amarick Gill of Amarick Gill LLC and Ms Cheryl Ng of Intelleigen Legal told media that his client had burst out in tears after hearing that her charge has been reduced. Gill further added that according to him, Siow has been charged appropriately.

The other offenders of this case are Loo Boon Chong, Chan Jia Xing, Tan Sen Yang, Joel Tan Yun Sheng, Ang Da Yuan andTan Hong Sheng.

However, it should be mentioned that earlier despite the horrific nature of the crime, across the local online platforms such as Hardwarezone and Legit Singapore, people have been expressing their support for Siow and some of them also calling for her release.

As reported one Hardwarezone forum user wrote that "Release Natalie... freedom and justice for Natalie!!! She is innocent, pure and chio." It should be noted that the word "Chio" is usually used to address a woman who is pretty and attractive, with some sexual connotation added to it. There was another Hardwarezone user, who stated that "+1 support Natalie Siow... please give her probation only."

A CCTV footage of the incident showed that the offenders were intercepting the deceased at the entrance, near the escalator, before attacking Gobidass. Later, Shin Min Daily News reported that the fight started over a woman and one of the alleged culprits took out a knife and slit the victim's throat. The man was pronounced dead after he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

However, if the court finds Siow guilty of behaving in a disorderly manner in a public place, she could face a jail term up to six months, a maximum fine S$2,000 or both, if it is the first conviction.

As per the Singapore penal code the punishment for voluntarily causing hurt with common intention is up to two years of imprisonment, a maximum S$5,000 fine, or both.