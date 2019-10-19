As per the latest developments, the murder charge against the only woman allegedly involved in the Orchard Tower slitting throat case has been reduced to assault on Friday, October 18. She was offered a bail of $ 15,000 on Friday and will re-appear in the court on October 25.

The Natalie Siow Yu Zhen, 23, was one of the seven people who were convicted for the murder case of Satheesh Noel Gobidass. The 31-year-old man was attacked and at around 6.30 am on July 2 after he got into an argument with some individuals before he was attacked with a knife. The man was immediately taken to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he died at 7.25 am on the same day.

As per the documents presented by the court, the 23-year-old Siow was involved in allegedly punching and kicking Satheesh at the ground floor of the Orchard Towers.

After the proceedings on Friday at a district court, Siow's representative Amarick Gill of Amarick Gill LLC and Ms Cheryl Ng of Intelleigen Legal told Strait Times that his client had burst out in tears after hearing that her charge has been reduced. Gill further added that according to him, Siow has been charged appropriately.

Gill told Strait Times, "She is looking forward to going home to her family and will cooperate with the authorities as advised by me. I am grateful that the prosecution acceded to my representation."

"I feel this is the appropriate charge for Natalie," he added.

It should be noted that as per Singapore law, offenders charged with assault can be jailed for two years whereas those charged with murder face death penalty.