The 22-year-old man who was allegedly involved in the murder case that took place at Orchard Towers and jumped bail in August has been re-arrested by the police. He was presented in court on Friday during the hearing.

The man, Tan Hong Sheng was among those seven people who were charged with the murder of Satheesh Noel Gobidass. The other offenders of this case are Natalie Siow Yu Zhen, 22; Loo Boon Chong, 25; Chan Jia Xing, 26; Tan Sen Yang, 27; Joel Tan Yun Sheng, 26 and Ang Da Yuan, 26.

Tan Hong Sheng was arrested on Thursday, September 26 and on Friday he was served with an unrelated rioting charge.

Tan Hong Sheng, as well as Loo and Chan, had their charges reclassified on July 11 to consorting with a person carrying an offensive weapon in a public place and later they were released on bail.

Court documents stated that they were with Tan Sen Yang, who had the murder weapon, a foldable "kerambit" knife, in his possession at the Naughty Girl Club in Orchard Towers on July 2.

CCTV footage showed that the 31-year-old victim had an argument with some individuals before he was attacked with the knife. Satheesh was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he died at 7.25 am on the same day.

While Loo and Chan attended the court hearing in August, Tan Hong Sheng's lawyer Josephus Tan told District Judge Christopher Goh that his client's mother had filed a police report three days ago. Even though the nature of the report was not mentioned during the hearing, his mother was given 48 hours to locate her son. The court also ordered her to return in October to explain why the $15,000 bail should not be forfeited, as she had posted bail for her son.

However, Tan Hong Sheng's case was adjourned to October 4, while Loo and Chan will be back in court on October 10.

It should be noted that as per the Singapore law, the punishment for the convicts of murder is mandatory death penalty and for carrying offensive weapons in public places is up to three years of imprisonment and at least six strokes of the cane.