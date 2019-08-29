An arrests warrant has been issued against a man for skipping the court trial on Thursday. This man was allegedly involved in the murder at Orchard Towers, where alleged offenders slit the throat of a 31-year-old man during a brawl on July 2.

It was reported that 22-year-old man, Tan Hong Sheng was among those seven people who were charged with the murder of Satheesh Noel Gobidass. The other offenders of this case are Natalie Siow Yu Zhen, 22; Loo Boon Chong, 25; Chan Jia Xing, 26; Tan Sen Yang, 27; Joel Tan Yun Sheng, 26 and Ang Da Yuan, 26.

Tan Hong Sheng, as well as Loo and Chan, had their charges reclassified on July 11 to consorting with a person carrying an offensive weapon in a public place. The trio was later released on bail.

As per the court documents, they were with Tan Sen Yang, who had a foldable "kerambit" knife, which is a curved knife resembling a claw, in his possession at the Naughty Girl Club in Orchard Towers on July 2.

While Loo and Chan attended the court hearing on Thursday, Tan Hong Sheng's lawyer Josephus Tan told District Judge Christopher Goh that his client's mother had filed a police report three days ago. Even though the nature of the report was not mentioned during the hearing, his mother was given 48 hours to locate her son.

Reports stated that the court also ordered her to return in October to explain why the $15,000 bail should not be forfeited, as she had posted bail for her son.

It should be mentioned that the fight between the offenders and the victim at Orchard Towers was recorded on CCTV. The footage showed that the alleged offenders were intercepting the deceased at the entrance, near the escalator, before attacking the deceased man.

However, as per the Singapore law, the punishment for the convicts of murder is mandatory death penalty and for carrying offensive weapons in public places is up to three years of imprisonment and at least six strokes of the cane.