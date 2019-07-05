Local residents in Florida were pulled to a state of panic when a bright orange fireball was spotted streaking across the Florida skies. As the news of the sighting went viral, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office revealed that humans are not invaded by Martians and they thanked the public for having faith in the authorities to stop intergalactic invaders.

In the meantime, the American Meteor Society revealed that two dozen sightings were reported from Jacksonville to Key West after midnight and they made it clear that there are no possible explanations for the sighting yet.

As conspiracy theorists argued the fireball sighting as an authentic proof of extraterrestrial existence, Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Center for Astrophysics put forward a more convincing explanation to explain the mysterious sighting.

As per McDowell, the mysterious flashes of the light were actually pieces of a Chinese rocket that re-entered the atmosphere. The Chinese rocket which has an incredible weight of 2 tonnes and 30 meters long was launched in January. The primary purpose of the Chinese rocket was to deploy a military communication satellite in the orbit.

"The stuff is moving slowly. It's breaking up into multiple pieces. It's sort of a classic space debris break-up," McDowell told the Associated Press.

A few weeks back, it has been reported that US Navy pilots used to witness UFO sightings regularly. As per the testimonials from witnesses, the unidentified flying objects spotted in the skies were apparently traveling at hypersonic speeds at an altitude of 30,000 feet.

Later, United States president Donald Trump revealed that he does not believe in alien existence.

"I want them to think whatever they think. I did have one very brief meeting on it. But people are saying they're seeing UFOs. Do I believe it? Not particular," said Donald Trump.